C.C. Commissioners
Special Meeting...
Unapproved Minutes, Special Meeting, Board of
Commissioners of Converse County
July 12, 2022
The special meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m. on July 12, 2022. Present were Chairman Jim Willox; Vice-Chair Rick Grant; Commissioners Robert Short and Mike Colling; and County Clerk, Karen Rimmer. Commissioner Tony Lehner was excused. Following discussion of the need for a county-wide fire ban, Mr. Colling moved to approve Resolution No. 09-22, Imposing a Partial Closure with Stage 1 Restrictions per the Board of Land Commissioner’s Rules and Regulations Due to Extreme Fire Danger; Mr. Grant seconded; motion carried. The regular meeting adjourned at 8:41 a.m.
ATTEST: /s/ Karen Rimmer, County Clerk /s/ James H. Willox, Chairman
Publish: July 20, 2022 5416
