Notice of Availability...
NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY APPLICATION FOR THE
MODIFICATION OF LOGICAL MINING UNIT WYW133399
AND PROPOSED EFFECTIVE DATE OF APPROVAL
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Wyoming State Office, has received an application to modify Caballo Mine Logical Mining Unit (LMU) referenced as WYW133399. Peabody Caballo Mining LLC, P.O. Box 1508, Gillette, WY 82717-1508, proposes to modify the existing Caballo Mine LMU. The application modifying the LMU was filed in accordance with regulation at 43 CFR § 3487 and is available for review at the BLM, Wyoming State Office, 5353 Yellowstone Road, Cheyenne, WY 82009. The original LMU effective date of December 26, 1984 will remain unchanged by approval of this LMU modification.
The proposed effective date pending the approval of the modification of Caballo Mine LMU WYW133399 is February 10, 2020, the date the application was filed at the BLM. The following land . located in Campbell County will be removed from the LMU in accordance with the partial relinquishment of Federal coal lease WYW3397 approved by the BLM effective April 16, 2019.
FEDERAL COAL LEASES
Lease Number Acreage Description
WYW3397 1,433.715 Sixth Principal Meridian,
Wyoming T. 48 N., R. 71 W.,
sec. 14, lots 5 (Wl/2), 12 (Wl/2),
and 13 (NWl/4);
sec. 15, lots 1thru 3, 6 thru 11,
14, 15 (Nl/2, SWl/4) and
16 (Nl/2);
sec. 21, lots 8 thru 10, 15 and 16;
sec. 22, lots 2 (Wl/2), 3, 5, 6, 7 (Wl/2), 10 (Wl/2),
11 thru 14, and 15(Wl/2);
sec. 27, lots 2 (Wl/2), 3 thru 6, and 7 (Wl/2); sec. 28, lots 1, 2, 7 and 8.
• Upon approval ofthe modification ofCaballo Mine LMU WYW133399, the LMU will contain land from five Federal coal leases and one Fee lease located in Campbell County listed below.
FEDERAL COAL LEASES
Lease Number Acreage Description
WYW3397 1,023.990 Sixth Principal Meridian,
Wyoming T. 48 N., R. 71 W.,
sec. 11, lots 1 thru 15 and 16 (Nl/2, SWl/4); sec. 14, lots 2 (Nl/2), 3 (Nl/2) and 4 (Nl/2,
SWl/4);
sec. 15, lot 4, 5, 12 and 13; sec.
21, lots 1, 2 and 7; sec. 22, lot 4.
1
WYW78633 3,696.520 Sixth Principal Meridian,
Wyoming T. 48 N., R. 71 W.,
sec. 2, lots 5 thru 20;
sec. 3, lots 5 thru 20;
sec. 4, lots 5 thru 20;
sec. 5, lots 5, 6, 10 thru 15 and 18 thru 20; sec. 8, lots 1 thru 3,
5 thru 9, and 11 thru 13; sec. 9,
lots 1 thru 8 and 10 thru 15.
T. 49 N., R. 71 W.,
sec. 32, lot 16;
sec. 33, lots 13 thru 16; sec. 34, lots 13 thru 15.
WYW83394 884.080 Sixth Principal Meridian,
Wyoming T. 48 N., R. 71 W.,
sec. 9, lots 9 and 16; sec. 10, lots 1 thru 16; sec. 21 , lots 3 thru 6.
WYW122586 463 .205 Sixth Principal Meridian,
Wyoming T. 48 N., R. 71 W.,
sec. 5, lots 7 thru 9, 16 and 17;
sec. 6, lots 8, 14 (El/2), 15, 16
and 23 (El/2); sec. 7, lot 5 (El/2);
sec. 8, lot 4.
T. 49 N., R. 71 W., sec. 32, lot 15.
WYW172657 1,023.990 Sixth Principal Meridian,
Wyoming T. 48 N., R. 71 W.,
sec. 7, lots 12 and 19;
sec. 8, lot 10;
sec. 17, lots 1 thru 12, 15 and 16; sec. 18, lots 5, 12 and 13;
sec. 20, lots 1, 2 and 8;
sec. 21 , lot 11 and 12.
FEE COAL LEASE
Rourke 160.00 Sixth Principal Meridian,
Wyoming T. 48 N., R. 71 W.,
sec. 7, SE1/4NE1/4;
sec. 8, SW1/4NW1/4, NWSWl/4, NE1/4SW1/4.
TOTAL ACREAGE: 8685.50
Any comments concerning the approval of this application modifying Caballo Mine LMU WYW133399 should be sent to the following address, no later than close ofbusiness on June 3, 2022
Bureau of Land Management
Wyoming State Office
Attn: Chief, Branch of Solid Minerals
5353 Yellowstone Road
Cheyenne, WY 82009
NOTICE OF PROPOSED DECISION
The Bureau of Land Management, Wyoming State Office, has received an application from Peabody Caballo Mining LLC, P.O. Box 1508, Gillette, WY 82717-1508 to modify Caballo Mine’s Logical Mining Unit (LMU) WYW133399 in accordance with 43 CFR § 3487. The proposed effective date upon approval of this application is February 10, 2020.
Any comments concerning the approval of this LMU Modification should be sent to the following addres, no later than close of business, June 3, 2022
Bureau of Land Management
Wyoming State Office
Attn: Chief, Branch of Solid Minerals
5353 Yellowstone Road
Cheyenne,WY 82009
/s/ Duane Spencer April 20,2022
Duane Spencer Date
Deputy State
Director Minerals and Lands
Publish: April 27 & May 4, 2022 5266
