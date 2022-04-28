Public Notice...
PUBLIC NOTICE
Pursuant to the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act and the Wyoming Public Service Commission’s (Commission) Rules, the Commission hereby gives notice of the Application of Black Hills Wyoming Gas, LLC d/b/a Black Hills Energy (BHE or the Company) for authority to change its Energy Efficiency surcharge rates as more fully described below.
BHE is a public utility as defined by Wyo. Stat. § 37-1-101(a)(vi)(D), subject to the Commission’s jurisdiction pursuant to Wyo. Stat. § 37-2-112. Black Hills Energy is a wholly- owned subsidiary of Black Hills Corporation.
On March 31, 2022, BHE filed this Application requesting authority to update its Energy Efficiency (EE) rates to reflect the forecasted EE program costs for June 1, 2022 through May 31, 2023, the EE balancing account balances as of February 28, 2022, and to recover the lost margin revenue associated with the program period of March 2020 through December 2021, effective June 1, 2022. Specifically, BHE requests authority to decrease the EE surcharge rate for residential customers by $0.0034 per therm and an increase by $0.0006 per therm for non-residential customers. The EE program is designed to encourage residential commercial customers to purchase and install energy-efficiency products and appliances. Qualifying appliances and/or measures are eligible for rates under EE rates following the submission of proper documentation.
This is not a complete description of BHE’s Application. It is on file with BHE and Commission at their offices in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and may be inspected by any interested person during regular business hours or online at: https://dms.wyo.gov/external/publicusers.aspx (Enter Record No. 17030).
Anyone wishing to file a statement, intervention petition, protest or request for a public hearing in this matter must do so, in writing, on or before May 20, 2022. Any intervention request filed with the Commission must set forth the grounds of the proposed intervention, as well as the position and interest of the petitioner. Please mention Docket No. 30026-57-GT-22 in all correspondence with the Commission.
If you wish to intervene in this matter or request a public hearing which you will attend and you require reasonable accommodation for a disability, call the Commission at (307) 777- 7427 or write to the Commission at 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002. Communications-impaired persons may contact the Commission through Wyoming Relay at 711.
Dated: April 20, 2022.
Publish: April 27 & May 4, 2022 5264
