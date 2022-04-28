Oil & Gas Commission...

BEFORE THE OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION

OF THE STATE OF WYOMING

The Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (WOGCC) will meet at 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, and WOGCC Examiners will meet beginning Monday, May 9, 2022, and subsequent days between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., to consider the following matters at the office of the State Oil and Gas Supervisor, 2211 King Boulevard, Casper, Wyoming.

DOCKET NO.  /  APPLICANT  /  MATTER  /  S-T-R  /  FORMATION  /  COUNTY

555-2021 / Big Muddy Operators / Unitization; Recovery Purposes; Glenrock Muddy-Dakota State Unit / 11.12.13.14.15-33-76 / Muddy, Dakota / Converse

803-2021 / Continental Resources / Amend Setbacks in 43-17, 44-17 and 1424-18 / 29.32-39-74 / Niobrara / Converse

804-2021 / Continental Resources / Force Pool; Muirhead Fed 3974-2932 1NH aka NBRR 39N-74W-2932-2H / 29.32-39-74 / Niobrara / Converse

142-2022 / EOG Resources / Force Pool; Oak 1819-18H [AMND] / 18.19.30.31-41-72; 6-40-72 / Turner / Campbell, Converse

283-2022 / Impact Exploration & Production / Force Pool; Virgo 319 33-28H [AMND] / 28.33-37-74 / Niobrara / Converse

313-2022 / Continental Resources / Force Pool; Jenny State 3773-1522 1NH / 15.22-37-73 / Niobrara / Converse

314-2022 / Continental Resources / Force Pool; Jenny State 3773-1522 2NH / 15.22-37-73 / Niobrara / Converse

315-2022 / Continental Resources / Force Pool; Jenny State 3773-1522 3NH / 15.22-37-73 / Niobrara / Converse

316-2022 / Continental Resources / Force Pool; Jenny State 3773-1522 4NH / 15.22-37-73 / Niobrara / Converse

317-2022 / Continental Resources / Force Pool; Jenny State 3773-1522 4MH / 15.22-37-73 / Mowry / Converse

328-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 1208.16-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify 269-94 and 292-95 / 18.19-36-71 / Sussex / Converse

329-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Increased Density (Total 4 Sussex) / 18.19-36-71 / Sussex / Converse

330-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 1218.80-Acre D&S Unit / 6.7-36-71 / Parkman / Converse

331-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Increased Density (Total 4 Parkman) / 6.7-36-71 / Parkman /

Converse

332-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 1278.80-Acre D&S Unit / 3.10-35-71 / Parkman / Converse

333-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Increased Density (Total 4 Parkman) / 3.10-35-71 / Parkman / Converse

334-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 1280-Acre D&S Unit / 27.34-36-71 / Parkman / Converse

335-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Increased Density (Total 4 Parkman) / 27.34-36-71 / Parkman / Converse

341-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1920-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify 944-13 / 19.30.31-37-69 / Niobrara / Converse

342-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1920-Acre D&S Unit / 22.27.34-37-69 / Niobrara / Converse

343-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1920-Acre D&S Unit / 4.9.16-37-69 / Niobrara / Converse

344-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1920-Acre D&S Unit / 21.28.33-37-69 / Niobrara / Converse

345-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1920-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify 944-13 and 169-14 / 20.29.32-37-69 / Niobrara / Converse

346-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1920-Acre D&S Unit / 3.10.15-37-69 / Niobrara / Converse

347-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1920-Acre D&S Unit / 2.11.14-37-69 / Niobrara / Converse

348-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1920-Acre D&S Unit / 23.26.35-37-69 / Niobrara / Converse

349-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1280-Acre D&s Unit / 13.24-37-69 / Niobrara / Converse

350-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1280-Acre D&s Unit / 1.12-37-69 / Niobrara / Converse

351-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1920-Acre D&S Unit / 24.25.36-37-70 / Niobrara / Converse

352-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1920-Acre D&S Unit / 14.23.26-37-70 / Niobrara / Converse

353-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 960-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify 285-12 / 29.30.31.32-37-68; 5.6-36-68 / Niobrara, Teapot / Converse

354-2022 / Northwoods Operating, Northwoods Land / Amend Setbacks in 7337-19, 7338-19 and 1039-20 / 28.33-38-75 / Niobrara / Converse

355-2022 / Continental Resources / Force Pool; Glendo Fed 3872-1621 1NH / 16.21-38-72 / Niobrara / Converse

356-2022 / Continental Resources / Amend Unit Boundary Setbacks in 577-08, 312-11, 396-12, 398-12, 376-18, 377-18 and 1911-19 / 15.22-37-73 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Shannon, Sussex / Converse

364-2022 / EOG Resources / Force Pool; Dogwood 2536-22H / 13.24.25.36-41-72 / Turner / Campbell, Converse

368-2022 / WRC Energy / Reduce Setbacks in 133-14, 935-17 and 937-17 / 15.22.27.34-38-74 / Niobrara, Frontier, Mowry / Converse

370-2022 / WRC Energy / Reduce Setbacks in 614-16, 861-17 and 13-18 / 29.32-41-74 / Niobrara, Frontier, Mowry / Campbell, Converse

371-2022 / WRC Energy / Reduce Setbacks in 1043-16 / 30.31-41-74 / Niobrara, Frontier, Mowry / Campbell, Converse

375-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Pool Royalty Owners; Underlying 1282.32-A D&S Unit / 34-35-70; 3-34-70 / Niobrara, Turner / Converse

376-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Pool Royalty Owners; Underlying 2560-A D&S Unit / 16.21.28-33-35-70 / Turner / Converse

Any interested party is entitled to appear and be heard by the Commission at the time and date listed above.  Protests to applications shall be in writing and filed with the State Oil and Gas Supervisor at least three (3) business days prior to the date of hearing pursuant to Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, Chapter 5, Section 11 and Chapter 5, Section 26.

Pursuant to Chapter 5, Section 12 of the Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, the written protest must state the grounds of the protest and include information and evidence to demonstrate that: (a) the protestant is a party entitled to notice or relief under Wyo. Stat. Ann. §§ 30-5-101 through 30-5-410; (b) the protestant seeks a remedy that is within the jurisdiction and authority of the Commission. No action shall be taken on an objection or protest that is not timely filed.

DATED this 19th day of April 2022.

Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission

/s/ Tom Kropatsch, Oil & Gas Supervisor / Commission Secretary

Publish: April 27, 2022    5263

