Oil & Gas Commission...

BEFORE THE OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION
OF THE STATE OF WYOMING
The Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (WOGCC) will meet at 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, and WOGCC Examiners will meet beginning Monday, May 9, 2022, and subsequent days between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., to consider the following matters at the office of the State Oil and Gas Supervisor, 2211 King Boulevard, Casper, Wyoming.
DOCKET NO. / APPLICANT / MATTER / S-T-R / FORMATION / COUNTY
555-2021 / Big Muddy Operators / Unitization; Recovery Purposes; Glenrock Muddy-Dakota State Unit / 11.12.13.14.15-33-76 / Muddy, Dakota / Converse
803-2021 / Continental Resources / Amend Setbacks in 43-17, 44-17 and 1424-18 / 29.32-39-74 / Niobrara / Converse
804-2021 / Continental Resources / Force Pool; Muirhead Fed 3974-2932 1NH aka NBRR 39N-74W-2932-2H / 29.32-39-74 / Niobrara / Converse
142-2022 / EOG Resources / Force Pool; Oak 1819-18H [AMND] / 18.19.30.31-41-72; 6-40-72 / Turner / Campbell, Converse
283-2022 / Impact Exploration & Production / Force Pool; Virgo 319 33-28H [AMND] / 28.33-37-74 / Niobrara / Converse
313-2022 / Continental Resources / Force Pool; Jenny State 3773-1522 1NH / 15.22-37-73 / Niobrara / Converse
314-2022 / Continental Resources / Force Pool; Jenny State 3773-1522 2NH / 15.22-37-73 / Niobrara / Converse
315-2022 / Continental Resources / Force Pool; Jenny State 3773-1522 3NH / 15.22-37-73 / Niobrara / Converse
316-2022 / Continental Resources / Force Pool; Jenny State 3773-1522 4NH / 15.22-37-73 / Niobrara / Converse
317-2022 / Continental Resources / Force Pool; Jenny State 3773-1522 4MH / 15.22-37-73 / Mowry / Converse
328-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 1208.16-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify 269-94 and 292-95 / 18.19-36-71 / Sussex / Converse
329-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Increased Density (Total 4 Sussex) / 18.19-36-71 / Sussex / Converse
330-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 1218.80-Acre D&S Unit / 6.7-36-71 / Parkman / Converse
331-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Increased Density (Total 4 Parkman) / 6.7-36-71 / Parkman /
Converse
332-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 1278.80-Acre D&S Unit / 3.10-35-71 / Parkman / Converse
333-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Increased Density (Total 4 Parkman) / 3.10-35-71 / Parkman / Converse
334-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 1280-Acre D&S Unit / 27.34-36-71 / Parkman / Converse
335-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Increased Density (Total 4 Parkman) / 27.34-36-71 / Parkman / Converse
341-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1920-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify 944-13 / 19.30.31-37-69 / Niobrara / Converse
342-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1920-Acre D&S Unit / 22.27.34-37-69 / Niobrara / Converse
343-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1920-Acre D&S Unit / 4.9.16-37-69 / Niobrara / Converse
344-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1920-Acre D&S Unit / 21.28.33-37-69 / Niobrara / Converse
345-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1920-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify 944-13 and 169-14 / 20.29.32-37-69 / Niobrara / Converse
346-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1920-Acre D&S Unit / 3.10.15-37-69 / Niobrara / Converse
347-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1920-Acre D&S Unit / 2.11.14-37-69 / Niobrara / Converse
348-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1920-Acre D&S Unit / 23.26.35-37-69 / Niobrara / Converse
349-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1280-Acre D&s Unit / 13.24-37-69 / Niobrara / Converse
350-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1280-Acre D&s Unit / 1.12-37-69 / Niobrara / Converse
351-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1920-Acre D&S Unit / 24.25.36-37-70 / Niobrara / Converse
352-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1920-Acre D&S Unit / 14.23.26-37-70 / Niobrara / Converse
353-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 960-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify 285-12 / 29.30.31.32-37-68; 5.6-36-68 / Niobrara, Teapot / Converse
354-2022 / Northwoods Operating, Northwoods Land / Amend Setbacks in 7337-19, 7338-19 and 1039-20 / 28.33-38-75 / Niobrara / Converse
355-2022 / Continental Resources / Force Pool; Glendo Fed 3872-1621 1NH / 16.21-38-72 / Niobrara / Converse
356-2022 / Continental Resources / Amend Unit Boundary Setbacks in 577-08, 312-11, 396-12, 398-12, 376-18, 377-18 and 1911-19 / 15.22-37-73 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Shannon, Sussex / Converse
364-2022 / EOG Resources / Force Pool; Dogwood 2536-22H / 13.24.25.36-41-72 / Turner / Campbell, Converse
368-2022 / WRC Energy / Reduce Setbacks in 133-14, 935-17 and 937-17 / 15.22.27.34-38-74 / Niobrara, Frontier, Mowry / Converse
370-2022 / WRC Energy / Reduce Setbacks in 614-16, 861-17 and 13-18 / 29.32-41-74 / Niobrara, Frontier, Mowry / Campbell, Converse
371-2022 / WRC Energy / Reduce Setbacks in 1043-16 / 30.31-41-74 / Niobrara, Frontier, Mowry / Campbell, Converse
375-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Pool Royalty Owners; Underlying 1282.32-A D&S Unit / 34-35-70; 3-34-70 / Niobrara, Turner / Converse
376-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Pool Royalty Owners; Underlying 2560-A D&S Unit / 16.21.28-33-35-70 / Turner / Converse
Any interested party is entitled to appear and be heard by the Commission at the time and date listed above. Protests to applications shall be in writing and filed with the State Oil and Gas Supervisor at least three (3) business days prior to the date of hearing pursuant to Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, Chapter 5, Section 11 and Chapter 5, Section 26.
Pursuant to Chapter 5, Section 12 of the Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, the written protest must state the grounds of the protest and include information and evidence to demonstrate that: (a) the protestant is a party entitled to notice or relief under Wyo. Stat. Ann. §§ 30-5-101 through 30-5-410; (b) the protestant seeks a remedy that is within the jurisdiction and authority of the Commission. No action shall be taken on an objection or protest that is not timely filed.
DATED this 19th day of April 2022.
Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission
/s/ Tom Kropatsch, Oil & Gas Supervisor / Commission Secretary
Publish: April 27, 2022 5263
