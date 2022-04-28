C.C Tourism Board...
The Converse County Tourism Promotion Board will hold its May meeting on May 24th at 4:30 p.m. at the new community square and splash pad in Glenrock. Attendees are asked to bring their lawn chairs.
The Converse County Tourism Promotion Board will hold its May meeting on May 24th at 4:30 p.m. at the new community square and splash pad in Glenrock. Attendees are asked to bring their lawn chairs.
