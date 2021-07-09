Notice of Public Hearing...
Notice of Public Hearing
Notice is hereby given that the Fire Suppression Authority will hold a public hearing on Monday, July 12, 2021, at noon at the Douglas Fire Hall. The purpose of the meeting is to receive public comment before passing the FY 21-22 budget.
Publish: July 7, 2021 4786
