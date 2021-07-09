Notice of Final Payment...
CITY OF DOUGLAS
NOTICE OF FINAL PAYMENT TO CONTRACTOR
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Douglas has accepted the work as complete Cedar Street Improvements Project in accordance with a contract between the City of Douglas and Ramshorn Construction at P.O. Box 2422, Casper, WY 82602, and Ramshorn Construction is entitled to final payment. Therefore, on August 17th, 2021, being the forty-first day after the first publication of this notice, full and final payment will be made to Ramshorn Construction unless protests to this final payment have been received prior to or on that date. Protests to this final payment may be made in writing to the City of Douglas, PO Box 1030, 101 N. 4th Street, Douglas, Wyoming, 82633 and received prior to August 17th, 2021. Dated; June 30th, 2021.
/s/ Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk
Publish: July 7, 14 & 21, 2021 4796
