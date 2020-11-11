Public Notice...
PUBLIC NOTICE
DOUGLAS CITY COUNCIL VACANCY
The City of Douglas is accepting applications for one (1) upcoming vacancy on the Douglas City Council. Applications are available at the City Clerk’s office, 101 N. 4th Street, or on the City’s website at www.cityofdouglas.org, and will be accepted until 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 30, 2020. The role of the City Council is to exercise the powers, privileges, and duties granted by Wyoming Statutes in the best interests of the citizens of the City of Douglas. This is a five (5) member board, one Mayor and four Councilmembers, each serving four-year terms. All members must reside within the City of Douglas and must be a registered voter in Converse County. Vacancies are filled per Title 2.04.080 of Douglas Municipal Code and W.S. §22-18-101. For more information contact Jonathan Teichert, City Administrator, or Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk, at 307-358-3462.
/s/Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk
Publish:November 11, 18, 25 & Dec. 2, 2020 4417
