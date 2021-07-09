Probate No. 7246...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
)ss.
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Probate No. 7246
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE )
OF )
)
DONALD W. KUYKENDALL, )
Deceased. )
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR COLLECTION AND
DISTRIBUTION OF REAL AND PERSONAL PROPERTY
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all persons that an application has been filed in the District Court named above for the Collection and Distribution of property by the beneficiary of DONALD W. KUYKENDALL, deceased, to wit:
a one-third interest in 640.00 GMA’s: 33.3333 Net Mineral Acres in the below listed lands, together with any and all Mineral Interest Royalty payments thereon since Decedent’s passing:
Township 36 North, Range 76 West 6th PM
Section 11: W/2 320 GMA’s 26.66667 (NMA’s)
Section 13: W/2 320 GMA’s 6.66666 (NMA’s)
Any persons having objections or creditor’s claims to said application should file the same with the District Court, Converse County, Wyoming on or before the 30th day of July, 2021, failing in which your claim or objection may be forever barred.
DATED this 23rd day of June, 2021.
BY: /s/ Austin W. Burback
MARK C. HARDEE LAW OFFICE, P.C.
Mark C. Hardee, WSB #6-4137
Austin W. Burback, WSB #7-6090
900 Grant St.
Douglas, WY 82633
Attorney for Petitioner
Publish: June 30 & July 7, 2021 4783
