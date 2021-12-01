Notice of Foreclosure...
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having occurred and all prerequisites to foreclosure having been met, notice is hereby given that the mortgage given by Bernie J. Minne, as sole owner, mortgagor, in favor of Premier Home Mortgage, Inc., mortgagee, dated July 14, 2017, recorded July 18, 2017, in Book 1610, Page 739, in the Office of the Clerk of Converse County, Wyoming, given to secure payment of a note in the original amount of One Hundred Eighty Six Thousand Five Hundred Fifty Eight Dollars and 00/100 ($186,558.00). Said note and mortgage were assigned to the Wyoming Community Development Authority by Assignment dated July 14, 2017, and recorded August 25, 2017, in Book 1620, Page 60, in the Office of the Clerk of Converse County, Wyoming. The past amount due as of November 24, 2021, is Seventeen Thousand Nine Hundred Seventy Seven Dollars and 58/100 ($17,977.58), plus accruing interest, fees and costs, and the amount due as of November 24, 2021, is One Hundred Fifty Eight Thousand Six Hundred Twenty Three Dollars and 38/100 ($158,623.38), plus accruing interest, fees and costs. Said mortgage contains a power of sale which by reason of default the owner of the Note and Mortgage declares to have become operative and no suit or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by the mortgage or any part thereof, nor has any such suit or proceeding been instituted and the same discontinued. Written notice of intent to foreclose the Mortgage by advertisement and sale has been served upon the record owner and the party in possession of the mortgaged premises at least ten days prior to the commencement of this publication. The property being foreclosed upon may be subject to other liens and encumbrances that will not be extinguished at the sale and any prospective purchaser should research the status of title before submitting the bid.
Therefore, said mortgage will be foreclosed by sale of the following described real property located in Converse County, Wyoming, described as:
The legal description of the property subject to this foreclosure is as follows:
LOT 14, BLOCK 8, “REPLAT OF BLOCKS ONE, TWO, THREE, FOUR, FIVE, SIX, SEVEN AND EIGHT, RIVERBEND, AN ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF DOUGLAS, FIRST FILING,” IN THE COUNTY OF CONVERSE, STATE OF WYOMING
which has the address of 975 Riverbend Drive, Douglas, Wyoming 82633, to be sold by public auction by the Sheriff to the highest bidder, for cash, at 10:00 a.m. on December 29, 2021, at the front steps of the Converse County Courthouse, 107 N. 5th Street, Douglas, Wyoming 82633. The sale will take place only if a representative of the Wyoming Community Development Authority, or its agent, is present.
Wyoming Community Development Authority
By: Thomas A. Valdez
Chapman Valdez & Lansing
125 West 2nd Street
P.O. Box 2710
Casper, WY 82602
Publish: December 1, 8, 15 & 22, 2021 5048
