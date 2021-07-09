Public Notice...
PUBLIC NOTICE
COVID-19 NOTICE
Do not enter the Commission’s offices if you are not feeling well.
Social distancing (6 feet) is required in the Commission’s offices.
Commission employees and visitors are encouraged to wear face masks, when entering and exiting the building and in common areas. (Lobby, hearing room, bathrooms, hallways, library, etc.)
Please use hand sanitizer when arriving and departing the Commission’s offices, and use disinfectant wipes to clean your immediate area before leaving the hearing room or other common areas.
Masks, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant wipes are available throughout the Commission’s offices.
Pursuant to the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act and the Wyoming Public Service Commission’s (Commission) Rules, notice is hereby given that a public hearing is scheduled regarding Rocky Mountain Power’s (RMP or the Company) Application for an order authorizing the Company to record and defer for future recovery depreciable plant and reserve amortizations for depreciation rates. The public hearing is set to commence on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., in the Commission’s hearing room located at 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
RMP is a public utility as defined in Wyo. Stat. § 37-1-101(a)(vi)(C), subject to the Commission’s jurisdiction pursuant to Wyo. Stat. § 37-2-112.
On October 9, 2020, pursuant to Wyo. Stat. § 37-2-112 and 37-2-115, the Company submitted an Application and exhibits requesting the Commission issue an order authorizing the Company to record and defer for future amortization, the level of annual depreciation expense related to the stipulation in the 2018 Depreciation Study (Docket Number 20000-539-EA-18) for rates to be in effect on January 1, 2021. The amount to be deferred annually is approximately $23.6 million. The monthly deferral will be $1,967,393. Deferred accounting will assist the Company in the ability to track and recover the depreciation expense as set forth the 2018 Depreciation Study. The Company states that deferred accounting is appropriate in this case because a delay in its 2020 GRC was caused by unforeseeable circumstances and materially impacts the Company. The Office of Consumer Advocate and Wyoming Industrial Energy Consumers (WIEC) intervened and requested a hearing.
All interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing which will be conducted in accordance with the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act, Wyoming Public Service Commission Rules, and subject to any applicable national, state or local public health related orders or directives. All interested persons may appear and be heard, in person, by video or telephone conference, or through counsel appearing in person or by video or telephone conference.
Joint Zoom Meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86409643704
Or Dial: +1 253 215 8782 US
+ 1 346 248 7799 US
Meeting ID: 864 0964 3704
Any updates will be announced at: https://psc.wyo.gov/home/hot-topics.
The number of people in the Commission’s hearing room and auxiliary spaces will be limited to maintain recommended physical distance between individuals. Facemasks will be available at this Public Hearing.
If you wish to attend the hearing and you require reasonable accommodation for a disability, please contact the Commission at (307) 777-7427 (Voice or TTY) in Cheyenne during regular business hours or write them at 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002, to make arrangements. Communications impaired persons may also contact the Commission by accessing Wyoming Relay (TTY) by dialing 711. Please mention Docket No. 20000-590-EA-20 in your correspondence. If you wish to listen to the hearing scheduled in this matter go to https://psc.wyo.gov/calendar/livestream at the appropriate time and follow the instructions to connect to the hearing.
Publish: June 30 & July 7, 2021 4785
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.