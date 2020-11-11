Public Notice...
PUBLIC NOTICE
Pursuant to the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act and the Wyoming Public Service Commission’s (Commission) Rules, notice is hereby given that a public hearing is scheduled regarding Rocky Mountain Power’s (RMP or the Company) Application of Rocky Mountain Power (RMP or the Company) requesting authority to increase rates on deferred Net Power Costs (NPC) pursuant to Tariff Schedule 95; and to decrease rates pursuant to Tariff Schedule 93, Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) and Sulfur Dioxide (SO2) emission allowances. The public hearing is set to commence on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., in the Commission’s hearing room located at 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
RMP is a public utility as defined in Wyo. Stat. § 37-1-101(a)(vi)(C), subject to the Commission’s jurisdiction pursuant to Wyo. Stat. § 37-2-112.
On April 15, 2020, the Company submitted an Application together with testimony, exhibits and revised tariff sheets requesting authority to revise and change rates pursuant to two different rate schedules: [i] its Energy Cost Adjustment Mechanism (ECAM) Tariff Schedule 95, requesting approval to increase rates by $7.4 million to recover deferred NPC; and, [ii] its REC and SO2 revenue adjustment mechanism (RRA) Tariff Schedule 93, requesting approval to decrease rates by $604 thousand to reflect the sale of RECs and SO2 emission allowances. The total ECAM deferral from calendar year 2019 was a charge of approximately $13.9 million, which consists of: [i] deferred ECAM costs after the 30 percent (30%) sharing band; [ii] accrued interest of approximately $686 thousand; [iii] a credit of approximately $17 thousand from the 2018 ECAM; [iv] an decrease of approximately $16 thousand from the 2019 ECAM; and, [v] a credit of $100 thousand related to the settlement of the 2017 ECAM.
On June 9, 2020, pursuant to due notice, the Commission approved RMP’s application on an interim basis.
The following table summarizes the proposed price changes by tariff rate schedule. Within each rate schedule, the percentage change to individual customers may be higher or lower than the average due to rate design, customer load factors, and usage characteristics. The combined effect of the 2019 RRA and ECAM in this Application represents an overall proposed rate increase of approximately $13.9 million or approximately 1.13 percent (1.13%).
Residential
Schedule 2 0.85%
General Service
Schedule 25 0.80%
Schedule 28 1.13%
Large General Service
Schedule 33 1.16%
Schedule 46 1.35%
Schedule 48T 1.22%
Irrigation
Schedule 40 1.02%
Schedule 210 0.72%
Lighting Schedules 0.45%
Overall 1.13%
All interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing which will be conducted in accordance with the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act, Wyoming Public Service Commission Rules, and subject to any applicable national, state or local public health related orders or directives. All interested persons may appear and be heard, in person, by video or telephone conference, or through counsel appearing in person or by video or telephone conference.
Attend by video conference and actively participate at:
Attend by telephone and actively participate by dialing:
(573) 609-8579 (PIN: 867788546#).
To attend without actively participating dial: (877) 735-7186.
Any updates will be announced at: https://psc.wyo.gov/home/hot-topics.
The number of people in the Commission’s hearing room and auxiliary spaces will be limited to maintain recommended physical distance between individuals. Facemasks will be available at this Public Hearing.
If you wish to attend the hearing and you require reasonable accommodation for a disability, please contact the Commission at (307) 777-7427 (Voice or TTY) in Cheyenne during regular business hours or write them at 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002, to make arrangements. Communications impaired persons may also contact the Commission by accessing Wyoming Relay (TTY) by dialing 711. Please mention Docket No. 20000-582-EM-20 (Record No. 15550) in your correspondence. If you wish to listen to the hearing scheduled in this matter go to https://psc.wyo.gov/calendar/livestream at the appropriate time and follow the instructions to connect to the hearing.
Dated: November 5, 2020.
