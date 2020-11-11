Notice of Unit Sale...
NOTICE OF STORAGE UNIT SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public sale will be held on-line through the Big Country Storage Facebook page for Big Country Storage, located at 1300 W. Richards St. of units #175, #248, #3-3105 beginning on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00 am and concluding Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 am to dispose of items of personal property for the non-payment of rent. All items are subject to prior redemption and are sold as is. All sales are for cash. Seller reserves the right to bid.
Big Country Storage, L.L.C.
BY: Steve Burnett, Owner
Publish: November 11, 2020 4425
