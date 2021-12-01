Probate No. 3970...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
) ss.
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Probate No. 3970
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE )
OF )
GATA ANGELA BEAULIEU, )
Deceased. )
NOTICE OF PROBATE
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that on the 16th day of November, 2021, the estate of the above-named decedent was reopened by the above-named Court for distribution of recently discovered mineral rights belonging to the decedent, and that ROBERT J. VOLLMAN, was appointed Personal Representative thereof. Any action to set aside the Will shall be filed in the Court within Three (3) months from the date of the first publication of the Notice, or thereafter forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the decedent or to her Estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned at 900 South Grant, Douglas, Wyoming 82633.
Creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate are required to file them in duplicate with the necessary vouchers, in the office of the Clerk of said Court, on or before Three (3) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, and if such claims are not so filed, unless otherwise allowed or paid, they will be forever barred.
DATED this 22nd day of November, 2021.
/s/ Austin W. Burback
MARK C. HARDEE LAW OFFICE, P.C.
Mark C. Hardee, WSB #6-4137
Austin W. Burback, WSB #7-6090
900 S Grant St.
Douglas, WY 82633
Attorney for the Estate of
Gata Angela Beaulieu
Publish: December 1, 8 & 15, 2021 5043
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.