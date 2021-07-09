Case No. 7242...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
) ss.
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Case No. 7242
IN RE THE HEIRS OF THE )
ESTATE OF LEE EARL )
RINEHART, ALSO KNOWN AS )
LEE E. RINEHART, )
Deceased. )
NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF
HEIRSHIP AND INTERESTS IN LAND
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:
1. You are hereby notified that on June 17, 2021, Ovintiv Production, Inc. (“Petitioner”), filed a Petition for Determination of Heirship and Interests in Land in the above-named Court seeking a determination of heirship and interests in the real property of Lee Earl Rinehart, also known as Lee E. Rinehart, Deceased, who was a resident of the County of Lake, State of Illinois, and who died on or about September 15, 1987. The Petition seeks to determine the decedent’s heirs upon his death and the right of descent of an overriding royalty interest in State of Wyoming Oil and Gas Lease No. 79-0284, covering the following described lands located in Converse County, Wyoming, to wit:
Township 35 North, Range 71 West, 6th P.M.
Section 15: W1/2SE1/4, SE1/4SW1/4
Section 22: NE1/4NW1/4
2. A hearing has been set before the Court at the courthouse of the above-named court on August 30, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. If the facts as stated in the Petition are not disputed, the Court will enter a decree and order establishing the right and title to the above-described property of the Decedent’s estate.
DATED this 22nd day of June, 2021.
/s/ Jeffrey S. Mason
Jeffrey S. Mason, #7-5010
ORAM & HOUGHTON, PLLC
205 Coffeen Ave.
Sheridan, WY 82801
(307) 683-1070
Attorneys for Petitioner
Publish: June 30, July 7, 14 & 21, 2021 4782
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.