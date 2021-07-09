Douglas Senior Center...
DOUGLAS SENIOR CENTER KITCHEN RENOVATION
340 1st STREET WEST
DOUGLAS, WYOMING 82633
ADVERTISEMENT TO BID
The Douglas Senior Center, Douglas, Wyoming 82633, is requesting sealed bids for the following project: Douglas Senior Center Kitchen Remodel Project:
The scope of the project shall include remodeling approx. 3,012 sq. ft. of the existing building. Select demolition of concrete slab on grade, drywall walls with stud framing, hollow metal door frames & door, wood doors, flooring, roof penetrations, plumbing, electrical. Disconnecting and removal of existing kitchen equipment, included hood, some equipment is to be re-used as scheduled on drawings, New construction shall consist of: steel stud framing, drywall, plastic wood doors, glazing, suspended ceiling grid & tiles, painting, floor & wall paneling, hollow metal frames & doors, resilient flooring, carpet, casework, division 10 items, mechanical, electrical, data, plumbing, sanitary sewer, grease interceptor, new fire sprinkler system, and membrane roof patching and crickets. wood doors, glazing, suspended ceiling grid & tiles, painting, floor & resilient floor & resilient flooring, carpet, casework, flooring, carpet, casework, flooring & base, division 10 items, Owner supplied kitchen equipment, mechanical, electrical, data, plumbing, sanitary sewer, grease interceptor, new fire sprinkler system, and membrane roof patching and crickets. new fire sprinkler system, and membrane roof patching and crickets.
A Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting is required of all General Contractors at the project site: 340 1st Street West, Douglas, WY on July 14, 2021, 2:00 p.m. MST. Bids will not be accepted from contractors not in attendance. Questions requiring a response for bid clarification shall be received until 12:00 p.m. (noon) MST on July 21, 2021.
Bids and Qualification Statements shall be hand delivered: Douglas Senior Center, 340 1st Street West or or mailed to: P.O. Box 192., Douglas, WY 82633, Attn: Nancie Fink by July 28, 2021, at 2:15 p.m. MST at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Each bid and qualification statement shall be placed in a sealed envelope (or package) marked “Sealed Bid”. The sealed envelope (or package) shall include the project name, bid #, due date and the name of the bidder clearly marked on the outside of the envelope (or package). The bids must be accompanied by a Bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the total bid. The successful bidder will be required to post Performance and Payment Bonds in the amount of one hundred percent (100%) of the amount bid. Bids may not be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after opening. It is to be understood that the OWNER may reject any and all bids, make substitutions, and waive any informalities and technicalities as will be in their best interest. The 5% preference for Wyoming Resident Contractors WILL BE in effect.
Bid documents may be obtained from the Architect, Amundsen Associates, Attn: Steve Adams, at 212 E. Second Street, Casper, WY 82601, email sadams@amundsenassociates.com or by phone (307) 234-9999. Plans will be available July 6, 2021. A PDF format will available via Dropbox or FTP site. Digital copies burned to a CD can be provided for a fee of $30.00. No hard copies of the plans and specifications will be provided.
The Owner reserves the right to waive irregularities and informalities, reject any or all bids without further obligation and to accept any bid deemed desirable.
Dated this 25th June 2021.
Publish: June 30 & July 7, 2021 4777
