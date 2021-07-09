Civil Action
Case No. 18334...
State of Wyoming ) In the District Court
)ss
County of Converse ) 8th Judicial District
Plaintiff/Petitioner: James Bass Jr., ) Civil Action Case No. 18334
vs. )
Defendant/Respondent: Breana Bass.)
Notice of Publication
Notice to Breana Bass, DEFENDANT/RESPONDENT
DEFENDANT/RESPONDENT’S CURRENT ADDRESS: 5000 Oakton St. Apt 610, Skokie, IL 60077
You are notified that a Complaint for Divorce, Civil Action No. 18334, has been filed in the Wyoming District Court for the 8th Judicial District, whose address is 107 N 5th Street, Suite 228, Douglas, WY 82633, seeking dissolution of your marriage to James Bass Jr., and a Decree of Divorce, in his favor.
Unless your file an Response or otherwise respond to the Complaint or Petition referenced above within 30 days following the last date of publication of this notice, a default judgement will be taken against you and a Decree of Divorce will be granted.
DATED this 10th day of June, 2021
BY CLERK OF COURT
Deborah Kornegay
Deputy Clerk
Publish: June 16, 23, 30 & July 7, 2021 4757
