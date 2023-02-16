City of Douglas
City Council Minutes, January 23, 2023. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: Mayor Pro-Tem Kim Pexton called the meeting to order at approximately 5:30 p.m. Roll Call was taken with the following City Council members present: Mayor Pro-Tem Kim Pexton; Councilperson Ron McNare; Councilperson Matt Schmidt; Councilperson Perry Hershberger; Mayor René Kemper was absent. Also Present: JD Cox, City Administrator; Chaz Kokesh, City Clerk; Todd Byerly, PD Chief; Mary Nicol, Administrative Services Director/Treasurer; Heidi McCullough, Planning Technician; John Harbarger, Public Works Director; Mike Armstrong, City Attorney. Disclosures by City Council Members: None. Consent Agenda: Item 3a. Corrections, Additions, and Approval of Agenda – January 23, 2023; Item 3b. Minutes: City Council Work Session – January 9, 2023; Item 3c. Minutes: Regular City Council Meeting – January 9, 2023. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Schmidt to approve the Consent Agenda as presented. Motion carried 4-0. Public Comments: None. Presentations/Proclamations: Item 5a. Proclamation: Jackalope Jump Day – February 10, 2023. Councilperson Hershberger read the proclamation into the record. Council Action Items: Item 6a. Ordinance No. 1020, an Ordinance Supporting the Continuation of the Optional 1% Sales Tax, First Reading. Councilperson Hershberger moved, seconded by Councilperson Schmidt to approve Ordinance No. 1020 as presented, First Reading. Administrator Cox provided an overview of the ordinance stating both Glenrock and Rolling Hills are supportive of this same measure and moving it through their councils. He is planning to attend their upcoming meetings to help coordinate the process. Motion carried 4-0. Item 6b. Resolution No. 2023-03, a Resolution Authorizing the Discharge of Uncollectable Debts for Services Provided by the City of Douglas. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Schmidt to approve Resolution No. 2023-03 as presented. Motion carried 4-0. Item 6c. Resolution No. 2023, 04 a Resolution Authorizing the Submittal of a Water System Master Plan Level I Study Application to the Wyoming Water Development Commission for the Purpose of Conducting an In-Depth Reconnaissance of the City of Douglas Water System. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Schmidt to approve Resolution No. 2023-04 as presented. Motion carried 4-0. Item 6d. Change Order No. 1: 4.5 Alley Improvement Project. Councilperson Hershberger moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to approve Change Order No. 1 for the 4.5 Alley Improvement Project as presented for total decrease of $178,955.60, and further authorize the city administrator to sign associated documents. Motion carried 4-0. Item 6e. Ratification of Douglas Fire Chief. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Schmidt to ratify the appointment of Rick Andrews as the Douglas Fire Chief by the Fire Suppression Authority. Motion carried 4-0. Item 6f. Federal Urban System Advisory Committee Appointment. Councilperson Schmidt moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to appoint Community Development Director Chaffin to the Federal Urban System Advisory Committee as a staff member for the term of January 24, 2023 through January 10, 2027. Motion carried 4-0. Council Discussion & Non-Action Items: Item 7a. Department Reports: Administrative Services/Treasurer Department, Public Works Department, Community Development Department, Clerk Department, Police Department, IT Services; Item 7b. Converse County Tourism & Promotion Board Minutes: September 20, 2022; Item 7c. Converse County Tourism & Promotion Board Minutes: October 18, 2022; Item 7d. Converse County Tourism & Promotion Board Minutes: November 15, 2022. Administrator’s Report: Item 8a. Administrator Cox provided an update on grants that have been submitted or will be submitted very soon. In particular noting the EPA grant that would enable Douglas to become a regional hub for the recycling of glass and tires. He also informed the council there has been interest in developing the bike trails on the city’s water tank property. Recycling of cardboard continues to go well. Good People Doing Good Things: Item 9a. None. Community Updates/Events Calendar: Item 10a. Clerk Kokesh invited council and the audience to participate in the Jackalope Jump event on February 10, 2023. A number of staff will be out of the office for the Winter WAM Conference January 25-27th. Executive Session: Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Hershberger to adjourn into Executive Session for the purpose of considering litigation to which our governing body is or may be a party, in accordance with W.S. §16-4-405(a)(iii). Motion carried 4-0. The January 23, 2023, Regular City Council meeting adjourned into executive session at approximately 5:52 p.m.
