Oil & Gas Commission...

BEFORE THE OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION

OF THE STATE OF WYOMING

The Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (WOGCC) will meet at 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, and WOGCC Examiners will meet beginning Monday, December 13, 2021, and subsequent days between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., to consider the following matters at the office of the State Oil and Gas Supervisor, 2211 King Boulevard, Casper, Wyoming.

DOCKET NO.  /  APPLICANT  /  MATTER  /  S-T-R  /  FORMATION  /  COUNTY

743-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Force Pool; Captain Fed 3671-20-32-13 TH / 29.30.31.32-36-71; 25.36-36-72 / Turner / Converse

744-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Force Pool; Captain Fed 3671-20-32-13W NH / 29.30.31.32-36-71; 25.36-36-72 / Niobrara / Converse

745-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Force Pool; Captain Fed 3671-20-32-14W NH / 29.30.31.32-36-71; 25.36-36-72 / Niobrara / Converse

746-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Force Pool; Dolly Fed 3671-19-31-13 TH / 29.30.31.32-36-71; 25.36-36-72 / Turner / Converse

747-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Force Pool; Dolly Fed 3671-19-31-13W NH / 29.30.31.32-36-71; 25.36-36-72 / Niobrara / Converse

748-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Force Pool; Dolly Fed 3671-19-31-14W NH / 29.30.31.32-36-71; 25.36-36-72 / Niobrara / Converse

749-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Force Pool; Cleo Fed 3672-24-36-7 TH / 29.30.31.32-36-71; 25.36-36-72 / Turner / Converse

750-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Force Pool; Cleo Fed 3672-24-36-8W NH / 29.30.31.32-36-71; 25.36-36-72 / Niobrara / Converse

751-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Force Pool; Cleo Fed 3672-24-36-7W NH / 29.30.31.32-36-71; 25.36-36-72 / Niobrara / Converse

752-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Force Pool; Moki Fed 3672-24-36-5W NH / 29.30.31.32-36-71; 25.36-36-72 / Niobrara / Converse

753-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Force Pool; Moki Fed 3672-24-36-6W NH / 29.30.31.32-36-71; 25.36-36-72 / Niobrara / Converse

754-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Force Pool; Moki Fed 3672-24-36-5 TH / 29.30.31.32-36-71; 25.36-36-72 / Turner / Converse

755-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Force Pool; Reba Fed 3671-30-31-16W NH / 29.30.31.32-36-71; 25.36-36-72 / Niobrara / Converse

756-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Force Pool; Reba Fed 3671-30-31-15W NH / 29.30.31.32-36-71; 25.36-36-72 / Niobrara / Converse

757-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Force Pool; Reba Fed 3671-30-31-15 TH / 29.30.31.32-36-71; 25.36-36-72 / Turner / Converse

764-2021 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Force Pool; Lund Fed 3570-22-T1H / 22.27-35-70 / Turner / Converse

783-2021 / Continental Resources / Force Pool; Ogalalla Fed 4075-1102 1SH fka Ogalalla Fed 4075-1102 2SH / 2.11-40-75 / Shannon / Converse

801-2021 / Continental Resources / Amend Setbacks in 702-18 and 703-18 / 29.32-37-73 / Niobrara / Converse

802-2021 / Continental Resources / Amend Setbacks in 1418-18 and 1419-18 / 17.20-39-74 / Niobrara / Converse

803-2021 / Continental Resources / Amend Setbacks in 43-17, 44-17 and 1424-18 / 29.32-39-74 / Niobrara / Converse

805-2021 / Continental Resources / Amend Setbacks in 830-14, 1065-14 and 1681-18 / 2.11-40-75 / Shannon / Converse

806-2021 / Continental Resources / Amend Setbacks in 110-14, 836-14, 1065-14 and 2343-18 / 1.11.12-39-75 / Shannon / Converse

807-2021 / Continental Resources / 1280-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify 80-12 / 15.22-40-75 / Sussex / Converse

808-2021 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / 2557.64-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify 915-15, 916-15, 917-15, 918-15, 1509-17, 1510-17 and 1260-18 / 5.8.17.20-35-69 / Niobrara, Turner / Converse

809-2021 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Increased Density (Total 12 Niobrara, 4 Turner) / 5.8.17.20-35-69 / Niobrara, Turner / Converse

810-2021 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / 1280.60-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify 22-16, 23-16, 433-16, 2286-19 and 2287-19 / 1.12-34-70 / Niobrara, Turner / Converse

811-2021 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Increased Density (Total 6 Niobrara, 2 Turner) / 1.12-34-70 / Niobrara, Turner / Converse

812-2021 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / 2561.51-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify 156-12, 1212-15, 1214-15, 149-16, 150-16, 154-16, 674-16 and 2141-17 [AMND] / 23.26.35-35-70; 2-34-70 / Niobrara, Turner / Converse

813-2021 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Increased Density (Total 12 Niobrara, 4 Turner) [AMND] / 23.26.35-35-70; 2-34-70 / Niobrara, Turner / Converse

814-2021 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / 2562.38-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify 154-16, 426-16, 593-16, 594-16, 674-16, 57-18, 1401-18 and 1402-18 / 35-36-70; 2.11.14-35-70 / Niobrara, Turner / Converse

815-2021 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Increased Density (Total 12 Niobrara, 4 Turner) / 35-35-69; 35-36-70; 2.11.14-35-70 / Niobrara, Turner / Converse

816-2021 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Amend Setbacks in 97-16, 98-16 and 1212-17 / 36-36-70; 1-35-70 / Niobrara, Turner / Converse

817-2021 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / 2562.19-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify 285-16, 432-16, 437-16, 438-16, 542-16, 593-16, 598-16 and 56-18 / 34-36-70; 3.10.15-35-70 / Niobrara, Turner / Converse

818-2021 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Increased Density (Total 12 Niobrara, 4 Turner) / 34-36-70; 3.10.15-35-70 / Niobrara, Turner / Converse

819-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Force Pool; Axel Fed 3572-1-36-10 TH / 1-35-72; 36-36-72 / Turner / Converse

820-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Force Pool; Axel Fed 3572-1-36-10W NH / 1-35-72; 36-36-72 / Niobrara / Converse

821-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Force Pool; Axel Fed 3572-1-36-11W NH / 1-35-72; 36-36-72 / Niobrara / Converse

822-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Force Pool; Axel Fed 3572-1-36-12 TH / 1-35-72; 36-36-72 / Turner / Converse

823-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Force Pool; Axel Fed 3572-1-36-12W NH / 1-35-72; 36-36-72 / Niobrara / Converse

834-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 2636.19-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify 515-13, 1886-17, 1887-17, 1888-17, 1889-17, 5215-19, 825-20 and 826-20 / 23.24.25.26-41-71 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner / Converse, Campbell

835-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Increased Density (Total 16 Niobrara, 16 Mowry, 5 Turner) / 23.24.25.26-41-71 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner / Converse, Campbell

852-2021 / EOG Resources / Force Pool; Topaz 1324-03H / 1.12.13.24-40-72 / Parkman / Converse

878-2021 / Continental Resources / Force Pool; Phelps Fed 3872-2029 1MDH / 20.29-38-72 / Muddy / Converse

880-2021 / Continental Resources / Reduced Setbacks as entered in 771-18, 772-18, 7405-19 and 7406-19 / 20.29-38-72 / Niobrara, Turner, Muddy / Converse

881-2021 / Continental Resources / Reduced Setbacks as entered in 323-12, 2381-17, 2383-17, 618-19, 619-19, 1323-19 and 1922-19 / 25.36-38-73 / Niobrara, Turner, Muddy / Converse

904-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 1214.44-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate 206-12, 578-12 and 579-12 /

30.31-36-71 / Sussex / Converse

905-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Increased Density (Total 2 Sussex) / 30.31-36-71 / Sussex / Converse

Any interested party is entitled to appear and be heard by the Commission at the time and date listed above.  Protests to applications shall be in writing and filed with the State Oil and Gas Supervisor at least three (3) business days prior to the date of hearing pursuant to Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, Chapter 5, Section 11 and Chapter 5, Section 26.

Pursuant to Chapter 5, Section 12 of the Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, the written protest must state the grounds of the protest and include information and evidence to demonstrate that: (a) the protestant is a party entitled to notice or relief under Wyo. Stat. Ann. §§ 30-5-101 through 30-5-410; (b) the protestant seeks a remedy that is within the jurisdiction and authority of the Commission. No action shall be taken on an objection or protest that is not timely filed.

DATED this 24th day of November 2021.

Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission

/s/ Tom Kropatsch, Oil & Gas Supervisor / Commission Secretary

Publish: December 1, 2021    5045

