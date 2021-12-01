Oil & Gas Commission...
BEFORE THE OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION
OF THE STATE OF WYOMING
The Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (WOGCC) will meet at 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, and WOGCC Examiners will meet beginning Monday, December 13, 2021, and subsequent days between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., to consider the following matters at the office of the State Oil and Gas Supervisor, 2211 King Boulevard, Casper, Wyoming.
DOCKET NO. / APPLICANT / MATTER / S-T-R / FORMATION / COUNTY
743-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Force Pool; Captain Fed 3671-20-32-13 TH / 29.30.31.32-36-71; 25.36-36-72 / Turner / Converse
744-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Force Pool; Captain Fed 3671-20-32-13W NH / 29.30.31.32-36-71; 25.36-36-72 / Niobrara / Converse
745-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Force Pool; Captain Fed 3671-20-32-14W NH / 29.30.31.32-36-71; 25.36-36-72 / Niobrara / Converse
746-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Force Pool; Dolly Fed 3671-19-31-13 TH / 29.30.31.32-36-71; 25.36-36-72 / Turner / Converse
747-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Force Pool; Dolly Fed 3671-19-31-13W NH / 29.30.31.32-36-71; 25.36-36-72 / Niobrara / Converse
748-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Force Pool; Dolly Fed 3671-19-31-14W NH / 29.30.31.32-36-71; 25.36-36-72 / Niobrara / Converse
749-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Force Pool; Cleo Fed 3672-24-36-7 TH / 29.30.31.32-36-71; 25.36-36-72 / Turner / Converse
750-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Force Pool; Cleo Fed 3672-24-36-8W NH / 29.30.31.32-36-71; 25.36-36-72 / Niobrara / Converse
751-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Force Pool; Cleo Fed 3672-24-36-7W NH / 29.30.31.32-36-71; 25.36-36-72 / Niobrara / Converse
752-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Force Pool; Moki Fed 3672-24-36-5W NH / 29.30.31.32-36-71; 25.36-36-72 / Niobrara / Converse
753-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Force Pool; Moki Fed 3672-24-36-6W NH / 29.30.31.32-36-71; 25.36-36-72 / Niobrara / Converse
754-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Force Pool; Moki Fed 3672-24-36-5 TH / 29.30.31.32-36-71; 25.36-36-72 / Turner / Converse
755-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Force Pool; Reba Fed 3671-30-31-16W NH / 29.30.31.32-36-71; 25.36-36-72 / Niobrara / Converse
756-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Force Pool; Reba Fed 3671-30-31-15W NH / 29.30.31.32-36-71; 25.36-36-72 / Niobrara / Converse
757-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Force Pool; Reba Fed 3671-30-31-15 TH / 29.30.31.32-36-71; 25.36-36-72 / Turner / Converse
764-2021 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Force Pool; Lund Fed 3570-22-T1H / 22.27-35-70 / Turner / Converse
783-2021 / Continental Resources / Force Pool; Ogalalla Fed 4075-1102 1SH fka Ogalalla Fed 4075-1102 2SH / 2.11-40-75 / Shannon / Converse
801-2021 / Continental Resources / Amend Setbacks in 702-18 and 703-18 / 29.32-37-73 / Niobrara / Converse
802-2021 / Continental Resources / Amend Setbacks in 1418-18 and 1419-18 / 17.20-39-74 / Niobrara / Converse
803-2021 / Continental Resources / Amend Setbacks in 43-17, 44-17 and 1424-18 / 29.32-39-74 / Niobrara / Converse
805-2021 / Continental Resources / Amend Setbacks in 830-14, 1065-14 and 1681-18 / 2.11-40-75 / Shannon / Converse
806-2021 / Continental Resources / Amend Setbacks in 110-14, 836-14, 1065-14 and 2343-18 / 1.11.12-39-75 / Shannon / Converse
807-2021 / Continental Resources / 1280-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify 80-12 / 15.22-40-75 / Sussex / Converse
808-2021 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / 2557.64-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify 915-15, 916-15, 917-15, 918-15, 1509-17, 1510-17 and 1260-18 / 5.8.17.20-35-69 / Niobrara, Turner / Converse
809-2021 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Increased Density (Total 12 Niobrara, 4 Turner) / 5.8.17.20-35-69 / Niobrara, Turner / Converse
810-2021 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / 1280.60-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify 22-16, 23-16, 433-16, 2286-19 and 2287-19 / 1.12-34-70 / Niobrara, Turner / Converse
811-2021 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Increased Density (Total 6 Niobrara, 2 Turner) / 1.12-34-70 / Niobrara, Turner / Converse
812-2021 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / 2561.51-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify 156-12, 1212-15, 1214-15, 149-16, 150-16, 154-16, 674-16 and 2141-17 [AMND] / 23.26.35-35-70; 2-34-70 / Niobrara, Turner / Converse
813-2021 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Increased Density (Total 12 Niobrara, 4 Turner) [AMND] / 23.26.35-35-70; 2-34-70 / Niobrara, Turner / Converse
814-2021 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / 2562.38-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify 154-16, 426-16, 593-16, 594-16, 674-16, 57-18, 1401-18 and 1402-18 / 35-36-70; 2.11.14-35-70 / Niobrara, Turner / Converse
815-2021 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Increased Density (Total 12 Niobrara, 4 Turner) / 35-35-69; 35-36-70; 2.11.14-35-70 / Niobrara, Turner / Converse
816-2021 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Amend Setbacks in 97-16, 98-16 and 1212-17 / 36-36-70; 1-35-70 / Niobrara, Turner / Converse
817-2021 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / 2562.19-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify 285-16, 432-16, 437-16, 438-16, 542-16, 593-16, 598-16 and 56-18 / 34-36-70; 3.10.15-35-70 / Niobrara, Turner / Converse
818-2021 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Increased Density (Total 12 Niobrara, 4 Turner) / 34-36-70; 3.10.15-35-70 / Niobrara, Turner / Converse
819-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Force Pool; Axel Fed 3572-1-36-10 TH / 1-35-72; 36-36-72 / Turner / Converse
820-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Force Pool; Axel Fed 3572-1-36-10W NH / 1-35-72; 36-36-72 / Niobrara / Converse
821-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Force Pool; Axel Fed 3572-1-36-11W NH / 1-35-72; 36-36-72 / Niobrara / Converse
822-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Force Pool; Axel Fed 3572-1-36-12 TH / 1-35-72; 36-36-72 / Turner / Converse
823-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Force Pool; Axel Fed 3572-1-36-12W NH / 1-35-72; 36-36-72 / Niobrara / Converse
834-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 2636.19-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify 515-13, 1886-17, 1887-17, 1888-17, 1889-17, 5215-19, 825-20 and 826-20 / 23.24.25.26-41-71 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner / Converse, Campbell
835-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Increased Density (Total 16 Niobrara, 16 Mowry, 5 Turner) / 23.24.25.26-41-71 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner / Converse, Campbell
852-2021 / EOG Resources / Force Pool; Topaz 1324-03H / 1.12.13.24-40-72 / Parkman / Converse
878-2021 / Continental Resources / Force Pool; Phelps Fed 3872-2029 1MDH / 20.29-38-72 / Muddy / Converse
880-2021 / Continental Resources / Reduced Setbacks as entered in 771-18, 772-18, 7405-19 and 7406-19 / 20.29-38-72 / Niobrara, Turner, Muddy / Converse
881-2021 / Continental Resources / Reduced Setbacks as entered in 323-12, 2381-17, 2383-17, 618-19, 619-19, 1323-19 and 1922-19 / 25.36-38-73 / Niobrara, Turner, Muddy / Converse
904-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 1214.44-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate 206-12, 578-12 and 579-12 /
30.31-36-71 / Sussex / Converse
905-2021 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Increased Density (Total 2 Sussex) / 30.31-36-71 / Sussex / Converse
Any interested party is entitled to appear and be heard by the Commission at the time and date listed above. Protests to applications shall be in writing and filed with the State Oil and Gas Supervisor at least three (3) business days prior to the date of hearing pursuant to Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, Chapter 5, Section 11 and Chapter 5, Section 26.
Pursuant to Chapter 5, Section 12 of the Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, the written protest must state the grounds of the protest and include information and evidence to demonstrate that: (a) the protestant is a party entitled to notice or relief under Wyo. Stat. Ann. §§ 30-5-101 through 30-5-410; (b) the protestant seeks a remedy that is within the jurisdiction and authority of the Commission. No action shall be taken on an objection or protest that is not timely filed.
DATED this 24th day of November 2021.
Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission
/s/ Tom Kropatsch, Oil & Gas Supervisor / Commission Secretary
Publish: December 1, 2021 5045
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.