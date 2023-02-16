Public Notice...
PUBLIC NOTICE
COMMUNITY SERVICE GRANTS – CONVERSE COUNTY,
WYOMING
Converse County will consider funding request applications from interested governmental and non-profit agencies within Converse County for Fiscal Year 2023-2024. Submit completed original applications per instructions to the County Clerk, 107 N 5th Street, Suite 114, Douglas, WY 82633, no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 7, 2023. Application and instructions can be found at www.conversecountywy.gov. Personal appearances before the County Commissioners for those organizations requesting funding will be scheduled for late April or early May. Contact the County Clerk with questions.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, County Clerk
Publish: February 15 & March 1, 2023 5772
