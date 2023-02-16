Notice of Tax Deed...
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED
Pursuant to Wyoming Statute Title 39-13-108, I, James E. Rusch, on the 6th day of August 2018, purchased the following property at the Converse County Treasurer’s tax sale for delinquent taxes due and owing for the years 2017 and subsequent. The real property subject
to this notice was taxed in the name of Stonecrest Holdings of Douglas, LLC, P.O. Box 270650, Fort Collins, CO 80527 subsequently known as Stone Valley of Douglas LLC., 217 W. Olive St., Fort Collins, CO 80521: The real property subject to this notice is PT.SW4NE4: S15 T32 R 71: 31.74 Acres(FORMERLY PT. CLEARFIELD EAST). The applicant purchased that property for delinquent taxes for the year 2017 and has subsequently paid all taxes current through the year 2022. The time for redemption of this property expires on the 6th day of August 2022. The application for tax deed will be made not more than five months after the first publication of this notice and not less than three months after the last publication of this notice. There are no known amounts for special assessments for local or public improvements with respect to the property.
Publish: February 15, 22 & March 1, 2023 5770
