C.C. Commissioners Meeting Minutes...
Unapproved Minutes, Board of Commissioners of
Converse County, November 16, 2021
The regular meeting was called to order at 8:00 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2021. Present were Chairman Jim Willox; Vice-Chair Rick Grant; Commissioners Robert Short, Tony Lehner, and Mike Colling; and County Clerk, Karen Rimmer. Ms. Dru Palmer, Dru Consulting, provided an overview of the Converse County Oil & Gas EIS/Raptor Study public meeting and other energy and federal projects. Departmental updates were provided by Mr. Jason Wilkinson, Road & Bridge Superintendent; and Mr. Shawn Kornegay, Foreman. Mr. Grant moved to go into Executive Session at 9:08 a.m. per W.S. 16-4-405(a)(ii) to consider the appointment, employment, right to practice or dismissal of a public officer, professional person, or employee; Mr. Short seconded; motion approved. The regular meeting reconvened at 9:18 a.m. Representatives of HDR Engineering, provided an overview of the Mormon Canyon engineering project. Mr. Colling moved to approve the Certificate of Completion for the HRRR Grant No. 20201-1; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Ms. Rene´ Kemper, Youth Dev. Services Executive Director, provided an overview of recently needed upgrades to the facility. Following discussion, the Commission authorized the expenditure of funds for a furnace and water heater. Mr. Clint Becker, Sheriff, and Mr. Nate Hughes, Undersheriff, requested permission bid four patrol vehicles; following discussion, the Commission authorized the Sheriff’s Department to move forward with this request. Representatives of Kleinfelder and Continental Resources provided an overview of their request for an acceptable land use letter from the County to provide to WYDEQ for the proposed Bushy Creek Compressor Station project. Following discussion, the Commission provided the land use letter. Mr. Short moved to ratify the Airport Rescue Grant Agreement, No. DGW-NMG-3-56-0035-026-2022, for the Converse County Airport in the amount of $32000; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. The Commission authorized the closure of the Converse County Extension Office from Dec. 27, 2021 to Jan. 3, 2022. Mr. Colling moved to approve a builder’s risk insurance policy for CCJJC Phase II in the amount of $19,617.00; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to apapoint Ms. Dixie Huxtable; Mr. Clint Becker; and Mr. Shawn Wilde to the Health Insurance Management Team, each for a 2-year term expiring October 31, 2023; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. The minutes of the Nov. 2 & 3, 2021 regular Commission meeting were approved and ordered filed. Mr. Hal Hutchinson provided an overview of progress of the CCJJC Phase II project. The meeting recessed at 12:00 p.m. and reconvened at 1:10 p.m. Departmental updates were provided by Ms. Darcey Cowardin, Public Health Nurse Manager. A County business meeting of elected officials began at 1:30 p.m. to discuss the OSHA Rules regarding the COVID vaccine mandate specific to Converse County as an entity; no action was taken. The regular meeting adjourned at 5:15 p.m.
/s/ James H. Willox, Chairman /s/ Karen Rimmer, County Clerk
Publish: December 1, 2021 5047
