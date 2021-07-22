Civil Action

Case No. 18372...

State of Wyoming    )    IN THE DISTRICT COURT

            )ss

County of Converse    )    8th Judicial District

Plaintiff/Petitioner: Kurt E. Needham     )     Civil Action Case No. 18372

                         )

vs.                         )

Defendant/Respondent: Amy S. Needham)

Notice of publication

NOTICE TO Amy S. Needham, DEFENDANT/RESPONDENT

DEFENDANT/RESPONDENT’S CURRENT ADDRESS: 1401 Hamilton Douglas, WY 82633, 605 Lincoln St., Burlington, CO 80807.

    You are notified that a Complaint for Divorce, Civil Action No. 18372, has been filed in the Wyoming District Court for the 8th Judicial District, whose address is 107 N. 5th St., Suite 228, Douglas, WY 82633 seeking dissolution of your marriage to Kurt E. Needham, in his favor.

    Unless you file and Answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint or Petition referenced above within 30 days following the last date of publication of this notice, a default judgement will be taken against you and a Decree of Divorce will be granted.

    DATED this 6th day of July, 2021.

BY CLERK OF COURT

Barbara Harris

Deputy

Publish: July 14, 21, 28 & August 4, 2021    4802

