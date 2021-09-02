Request for Sealed Bids...
Request for SEALED BIDS – SALE OF PROPERTY
CITY OF DOUGLAS, WYOMING
The City of Douglas, Wyoming will accept sealed bids for the purchase of a Portion of Outlot E, Portion of Hilltop Addition, City of Douglas, Wyoming. The property will be sold in “as is” condition. The City of Douglas will reserve an access and right of way easement for a sewer line that runs through the property. The City of Douglas makes no warranties or guarantees regarding the condition of the property, its suitability for any use or purpose, or the marketability of the City’s title to the property. Interested parties must provide a sealed offer to bid including purchase price (minimum of Four Thousand Two Hundred and Eight dollars and Zero cents ($4,208.00)). Anyone who submits a bid accepts a Quit Claim Deed and must make payment no later than thirty (30) days after the bid deadline. If payment is not received, the City in its sole discretion may offer the property to the next highest interested bidder. Sealed bids should be marked “City of Douglas Property Bid” and will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. local time on September 16, 2021 and read immediately thereafter in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 101 N. 4th St., Douglas, WY. Fax or e-mail submittals will not be accepted. Submittals received after the deadline will be returned unopened. Proposals are to be delivered to Douglas City Hall, Attn: City Clerk, 101 N. 4th Street, P.O. Box 1030, Douglas, Wyoming 82633. The property shall be sold to the highest responsible bidder; however, the City of Douglas reserves the right to reject any and all submittals and the right to waive any and all informalities or defects of any bid. Contact Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk, at 307-358-3462, for questions. Vicinity maps, a metes and bounds description of the property to be sold, and the proposed right of way easement may be viewed on the City of Douglas website, www.cityofdouglas.org, under the “Public Notices” section.
/s/Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk
Publish: September 1, 8 & 15, 2021 4906
