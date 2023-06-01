Notice of
Public Hearing...
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
SILZELL MINOR SUBDIVISION
NOTICE is hereby given that the following public hearing will be held on June 7, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. in the County Commissioners’ Chambers, Converse County Courthouse, 107 N. 5th Street, Douglas, Wyoming to obtain citizens’ comments on the following proposed subdivision.
The intent is to vacate 403A Irvine Rd. and replat same into Silzell Minor Subdivision, Lots 1 & 2, located in the NE1/4 of Section 3, Township 31 North, Range 71 West, 6th P.M, Converse County, WY
Additional information may be obtained at the Converse County Special Projects Office, Converse County Courthouse, 107 N. 5th Street, Suite B-6, Douglas, Wyoming.
/s/ Tory Walsh, Special Projects Coordinator
Publish: May 31, 2023 5968
