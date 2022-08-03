Civil Action No. 7392...
STATE OF WYOMING : In the District Court
:ss Eighth Judicial District
COUNTY OF CONVERSE : Civil Action No. 7392
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE )
)
of )
)
CARL NICHOLAS HAHN, Jr. )
)
deceased. )
NOTICE OF PROBATE
[W.S. § 2-7-201]
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE: You are hereby notified that on June 27, 2022 the Estate of CARL NICHOLAS HANH, Jr. was admitted to probate and authority given for the issuance of Letters of Administration to ANNA MARIA HAHN. Those Letters were issued on July 7, 2022. Anyone wishing to challenge the admission of the Estate to probate shall do so within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice.
NOTICE is further given that all persons indebted to CARL NICHOLAS HANH, Jr. or his Estate are required to make immediate payment to the Estate in care of Bob Mullen, Attorney for the Estate, P.O. Box 2905, Casper, Wyoming 82602.
CREDITORS having claims against CARL NICHOLAS HANH, Jr. or his Estate are required to file them in duplicate with the necessary vouchers in the office of the Clerk of this Court on or before three (3)
months after the date of the first publication of this Notice, and if such claims are not so filed, unless otherwise allowed or paid, they will be forever barred.
DATED this 29th day of July, 2022.
ANNA MARIA HAHN, Administrator
Publish: August 3, 10 & 17, 2022 5449
