C.C. Commissioners...

The regular meeting was called to order at 8:00 a.m. on May 16, 2023. Present in person were Commission Chairman Jim Willox; Vice-Chairman Rick Grant; Commissioners Robert Short, Mike Colling, and Trent Kaufman; and County Clerk, Karen Rimmer. Mr. Jason Wilkinson, Road & Bridge Superintendent; Mr. Shawn Kornegay, Foreman; and Mr. Cal Twiford, consulting engineer, provided departmental updates. Following discussion, Mr. Short moved to approve Change Order No. 2 for the 2023 Jenne Trail Paving Project increasing project cost by 50750.00 for paving of a roadside weigh station and other miscellaneous items, for an overall project cost of 2304250.00, and extending the final completion date to June 26, 2023; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried with Commissioner Kaufman opposing the motion. The condition of county roads and impact of Cedar Springs IV were discussed at length; the Commission directed Road & Bridge to repair Ross Road as needed and determined impact to Ross Road will be greater than initially anticipated. Mr. Short moved to recess into Executive Session per W.S. §16-4-405 (a)(ii) to consider the appointment, employment, right to practice or dismissal of a public officer, professional person or employee, or to hear complaints or charges brought against an employee, professional person or officer; Mr. Grant seconded, and motion carried. The meeting recessed at 9:25 a.m. and reconvened at 10:40 a.m. No action was taken. The Commission interviewed Ms. Rhonda Dilts, applicant for the Memorial Hospital of Converse County Hospital Board. No action was taken. The Commission interviewed Ms. Tammy Townsend, applicant for the Converse County Library Board. No action was taken. Mr. Hal Hutchinson, Construction Manager/Owner’s Representative, and Mr. Tim Schenk, GSG Architecture, provided a project status report for the CCJJC Phase 2 project; following discussion, the Commission determined a decision regarding Change Order Requests would be delayed until associated costs were better understood. The meeting adjourned for lunch at 12:10 p.m. and reconvened at 1:10 p.m. Ms. Darcey Cowardin, Public Health Nurse Manager, provided departmental updates. Ms. Jan Jolliff, Converse County Library Director, met all the Commissioners and provided ideas for the future of the library. Mr. Perry Hershberger, local citizen and Memorial Hospital of Converse County employed Emergency Medical Technician, presented various concerns from the public regarding ambulance services in the Glenrock area. The Wellness Committee provided updates including a new wellness vendor. The Commission interviewed Mr. Jim Bollinger, applicant for the Memorial Hospital of Converse County Board. No action was taken. Mr. Hayden Truscott and Mr. Terry Herauf, Thunder Creek Gas Services, LLC provided updates on a submitted Notice of Industrial Activity; following discussion, Mr. Kaufman moved to approve a letter for submittal to Wyoming DEQ for the compressor station project northeast of Douglas; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. The Commission interviewed Mr. Carl Kosters, applicant for the Memorial Hospital of Converse County Board. No action was taken. The minutes of the May 2 and 3, 2023 regular meeting were approved and ordered filed. Mr. Grant moved to approve monthly reports for April: Sheriff 1767.47; VOID Warrant #65622 120.00; LTRC cancellations due to mobile homes in the wrong names 2022: Lange, Zenda 253.99; Lone Tree Village Investors 255.26; Bennett, Clifford Ray 247.06; Mr. Kaufman seconded; motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to ratify and approve the 2023 Commission scholarship recipients for new applications; Mr. Short seconded; motion carried. Mr. Short moved to approve the Secure Rural Schools Revenue for FY2023 in the amount of 32945.28 as presented by the Treasurer, with 95% of the funds going to the County General fund, and 5% of the funds going to schools; Mr. Kaufman seconded; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to authorize the Chairman to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding between the Board of Commissioners of Converse and Natrona Counties, the Cities of Douglas and Casper, and the Towns of Evansville, Bar Nunn, Glenrock, Mills, and Rolling Hills for Impact Assistance Funds for Cedar Springs IV; Mr. Kaufman seconded; motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to reappoint Michelle Moe to the Library Board for a three-year term from July 2023 to June 2026; Mr. Kaufman seconded; motion carried. Mr. Kaufman moved to appoint Tammy Townsend to the Library Board for a three-year term from July 2023 to June 2026; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. Mr. Short moved to reappoint Bobbe Fitzhugh to the Memorial Hospital of Converse County Board for a five-year term from July 2023 to June 2028; Mr. Grant seconded; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to appoint Rhonda Dilts to the Memorial Hospital of Converse County Board for a two-year unexpired term from July 2023 to June 2026; Mr. Kaufman seconded; motion carried. The regular meeting adjourned at 5:08 p.m. A regular meeting of this Board will be held Tuesday and Wednesday, June 6 and 7, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. unless otherwise posted, at the Converse County Courthouse within Commission Chambers, located at 107 N. 5th Street, Douglas, Wyoming. The public is invited to attend. To get on the agenda, call the Clerk’s Office by the Thursday before the meeting. Per W.S. §18-3-516(f), access to county information can be obtained at www.conversecountywy.gov or by calling the County Clerk’s Office at (307) 358-2244.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, County Clerk /s/ James H. Willox, Chairman
