Abandoned Vehicle Auction...
A1 Towing & Recovery, LLC
PO Box 888
Douglas, WY 82633
(307)298-7425
Abandon vehicle’s auction: A blue 2004 Jeep Cherokee VIN# 1J4GW48S94C264651 no license plate expenses due at time of sale $5,700.00. A black 2009 Hyosung VIN# KM4MJ525291218160 no license plate expenses due at time of sale $4,200.00. A red 1994 Ford Mustang VIN# 1FALP4044RF235388 no license plate expenses due at time of sale $4,200.00. AUCTION WILL BE HELD 07/22/2022 AT 8:30AM at 31 Twin Bridges Road, Douglas Wy 82633. Contact Steve at 307-298-7425
Steve Douglass 7/11/2022
Publish: July 13 & 20, 2022 5414
