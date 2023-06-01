City of Douglas
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed Bids for the City of Douglas – S. Downtown Alleys Improvement Project will be received at Douglas City Hall, 101 North 4th Street, until 1:00 P.M. MST on June 22nd, 2023, and then will be publicly opened and read aloud. Any Bids received after the specified date and time will not be accepted or considered. The Project generally consists of replacing the aging sewer mains in the 2.5, and 3.5 Alleys between Center Street and Elm Street. In total the project includes approximately 1690 L.F of 8-inch SDR35 PVC sewer pipe, 320 L.F of DR25 water class sewer pipe, and approximately 315 L.F. of SDR26 fusible PVC installed via pipe bursting, new manholes, and sewer services. This project also includes the replacement of approximately 215 L.F. 6-inch C900 PVC water main with water services and fire line connections. Finally, this project includes the full depth reconstruction of both alleys with asphalt pavement and the installation of a concrete valley gutter at the center of each alley. A pre-bid conference will be held at the office of CEPI, 6080 Enterprise Dr. Casper, WY, 82609 on June 14th, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. Prospective bidders are encouraged to attend. Complete digital project bidding documents are available at the Civil Engineering Professionals, Inc. website at http://www.cepi-casper.com and clicking the Project Bid Information. You may download the digital plan documents for $30 by inputting Quest project #8491162 on the website’s Project Search page; you can also visit www.questcdn.com to search for project information. Each Bid must be submitted on the Bid Form, accompanied by Bid security, as prescribed in the Instructions to Bidders, payable to the City of Douglas (OWNER) in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount Bid. The Successful Bidder will be required to furnish the necessary additional Bond(s) for the faithful performance of the Work, as prescribed in the Bidding Documents. To perform public work, the Successful Bidder and Subcontractors, prior to contract award, shall hold or obtain such licenses as required by State Statutes, federal and local laws, and regulations. OWNER reserves the right to reject any or all Bids.
/s/ Chaz Kokesh, City Clerk
Publish: May 31, June 7 & 14, 2023 5972
