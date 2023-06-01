City of Douglas
Advertisements for Bids...
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed Bids for the City of Douglas – WWTP Cell Bypass Rehabilitation Project will be received at Douglas City Hall, 101 North 4th Street, until 2:00 P.M. MST on June 22nd, 2023, and then will be publicly opened and read aloud. Any Bids received after the specified date and time will not be accepted or considered. This project generally consists of internal relining and rehabilitation of approximately 1,740 L.F. of 18-inch and 21-inch RCP gravity wastewater pipeline. These pipelines are currently in service by the OWNER at the OWNER’s wastewater treatment facility. They are used to direct sanitary sewer flow from a point of beginning at the facilities influent control structure to various points within the OWNER’s treatment facilities by means of control structures until flow reaches the facility’s effluent structure, prior to its discharge point. In addition, the project includes the internal relining of the diversion structures and inline manholes including the installation of one new manhole and the removal and replacement of the sluice gates with varying diameters and stem lengths in each of the diversion structures. The project will require bypass pumping and plugging equipment, CCTV inspection, and high-pressure cleaning in addition to the aforementioned items. A pre-bid conference will be held at the office of CEPI, 6080 Enterprise Drive, Casper, WY 82609 and on Zoom on June 14th, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. A link to join the Zoom pre-bid conference will be sent to plan holders 24 hours before the scheduled time. Prospective bidders are encouraged to attend. Complete digital project bidding documents are available at the Civil Engineering Professionals, Inc. website at http://www.cepi-casper.com and clicking the Project Bid Information. You may download the digital plan documents for $30 by inputting Quest project #8512840 on the website’s Project Search page; you can also visit www.questcdn.com to search for project information. Each Bid must be submitted on the Bid Form, accompanied by Bid security, as prescribed in the Instructions to Bidders, payable to the City of Douglas (OWNER) in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount Bid. The Successful Bidder will be required to furnish the necessary additional Bond(s) for the faithful performance of the Work, as prescribed in the Bidding Documents. To perform public work, the Successful Bidder and Subcontractors, prior to contract award, shall hold or obtain such licenses as required by State Statutes, federal and local laws, and regulations.
OWNER reserves the right to reject any or all Bids.
/s/ Chaz Kokesh, City Clerk
Publish: May 31, June 7 & 14, 2023 5971
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.