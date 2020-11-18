Douglas Historic
Preservation Commission...
PUBLIC NOTICE
BOARD POSITION VACANCY
Douglas Historic Preservation Commission
The City of Douglas is taking applications for three (3) upcoming board position as of Jan, 1, 2021 on the Historic Preservation Commission. Applications are available at the City Clerk’s office or the Community Development Office, 101 N. 4th Street, or on the City’s website at www.cityofdouglas.org, and will be accepted until 5:00 p.m., November 30, 2020. The role of the Commission includes the promotion of historic preservation/awareness; the proposal of entries to the National Register of Historic Places; the proposal of designations of historic districts and buildings; acting as advisors on matters of historic preservation and information; inventorying cultural resources; and working to sustain the unique character of Douglas by focusing on the community’s heritage. This is a seven (7) to nine (9) member board with three-year terms. All members are not required to reside within the city limits and professionals in historic preservation or related fields are encouraged to apply. All members are appointed by City Council. For more information contact the Sherri Mullinnix, Community Development Department, 307-358-2132.
/s/Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk
Publish: November 18 & 25, 2020 4429
