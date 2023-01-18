Petition for Probate...
NOTICE OF PETITION FOR PROBATE AND PETITION FOR APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATOR FOR ESTATE
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF
KRISTIAN ERICK WALTERS, DECEASED
You are hereby notified that on the 13th day of January, 2023, a Petition for Probate and Petition for Appointment of Administrator of Estate was filed in the District Court, Eighth Judicial District, Probate No. 7471, Converse County, Wyoming, and Jhan Garth Walters was appointed Administrator of the estate.
NOTICE is further given that all persons indebted to the decedent or to his estate are requested to make immediate payment to The Estate of Kristian Erick Walters, c/o Jacobson Law Office, 204 N. 5th St., Douglas, Wyoming, 82633.
Creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate are requested to file them in duplicate with the necessary vouchers, in the office of the clerk of said court, on or before three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this Notice, and if such claims are not so filed, unless otherwise allowed or paid, they will be forever barred.
DATED this 28th day of December, 2022
Jhan Garth Walters, Administrator
By:Heather A. Jacobson, WSB #6-3648
Attorney for the estate of Kristian Erick Walters
Jacobson Law Office, LLC
204 N. 5th St.
Douglas, WY 82633
Publish: January 18, 25 & February 1, 2023 5738
