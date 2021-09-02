Notice of
Final Payment...
NOTICE OF FINAL SETTLEMENT WITH AND PAYMENT TO CONTRACTOR
Notice is hereby given that Converse County (Owner) has accepted the Delineator Removal and Installation Project for HR20201 & HR20202 as completed according to the specifications and rules set forth in the contract between the Owner and Keystone Technologies, LLC (Contractor), and that the Contractor is entitled to final settlement therefor. On or after the 12th day of October being the 41st day after the first publication of this notice. Owner will pay to the Contractor the full amount due under the contract.
/s/ Karen Rimmer
Publish: September 1 & 8, 2021 4892
