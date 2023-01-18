Civil Action Case No. 18683...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
)ss
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) 8th JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Plaintiff/Petitioner: Joel B. Long, ) Civil Action Case No. 18683
vs. )
Defendant/Respondent: Elizabeth Long )
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
NOTICE TO Elizabeth Long, DEFENDANT/RESPONDENT
DEFENDANT/RESPONDENT’S CURRENT ADDRESS: Unknown
You are notified that a Complaint for Divorce, Civil Action No. 18683, has been filed in the Wyoming District Court for the 8th Judicial District, whose address is 107 N. 5th Ste. 228, Douglas, WY seeking dissolution of your marriage to Joel B. Long; and a Decree of Divorce, in his favor.
Unless you file an Answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint or Petition referenced above within 30 days following the last date of publication of this notice, a default judgement will taken against you and a Decree of Divorce will be granted.
DATED this 13th day of January, 2023.
BY CLERK OF COURT
/s/Barbara Harris
Clerk of District Court/Deputy
Publish: January 18, 25, February 1 & 8, 2023 5740
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.