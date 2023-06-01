City of Douglas
Request for Bids...
REQUEST FOR SEALED BIDS – SALE OF EQUIPMENT
CITY OF DOUGLAS, WYOMING
The City of Douglas, Wyoming is seeking Sealed Bids for the sale of Approximately 500 used wooden Fence posts: 10 – 500’ rolls of Woven fence; one 2010 John Deere riding lawn mower. Additional details are available on the City of Douglas website, www.cityofdouglas.org under the “Bid Postings” tab, or by contacting the City Clerk at 307-358-3462. Interested parties must provide sealed offer(s) to bid. Sealed bids must be clearly marked “City of Douglas Posts; Fence and or John Deere Riding Mower. A separate sealed bid is required for each item. Bids will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. local time on June 15, and read immediately thereafter in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 101 N. 4th St., Douglas, WY. Fax or e-mail submittals will not be accepted. Submittals received after the deadline will be returned unopened. Proposals are to be delivered to Douglas City Hall, Attn: City Clerk, 101 N. 4th Street, or mailed to P.O. Box 1030, Douglas, Wyoming 82633. The City of Douglas reserves the right to reject any and all submittals. Contact the Douglas Public Works Department at 307-358-9750 for additional information.
/s/ Chaz Kokesh, City Clerk
Publish: May 31 & June 7, 2023 5976
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.