Public Notice...

In accordance with the provisions of the Wyoming Environmental Quality Act and Chapter 1 of the Solid Waste Rules, the City of Douglas has submitted a renewal permit application for the Douglas Construction and Demolition Landfill.
This facility provides for the disposal of construction and demolition wastes which have been generated within Douglas and the unincorporated areas of eastern Converse County. The 37 acre facility is located approximately 0.5 miles northeast of Douglas. More specifically, this facility is located in the NW¼, SW¼ Section 3, and NE¼, SE¼ Section 4, T32N, R71W, 6th P.M., Converse County, Wyoming. The total volumetric capacity of this facility is estimated to be 344,590 cubic yards. The life of the facility is estimated to be 34 years.
The Department of Environmental Quality, Solid and Hazardous Waste Division (DEQ) has issued a proposed permit for this facility. Copies of the application and the proposed permit can be viewed at DEQ’s Cheyenne office.
Any interested person has the right to file written comments, including objections on the proposed permit. The period for providing comments on the proposed permit shall begin on July 13, 2022 and end on August 19, 2022. Any written comments must be received by 5:00 PM on the last day of the notice period. Comments must be submitted in writing to the Department of Environmental Quality, Todd Parfitt, Director, 200 West 17th Street, Cheyenne, WY 82002 or submitted using the DEQ comment portal provided at https://shw.wyomingdeq.commentinput.com/.
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternative formats will be made available upon request for individuals with disabilities.
Para español, visite deq.wyoming.gov.
