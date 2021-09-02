Docket No. 7271...
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
OF THE STATE OF WYOMING IN AND FOR CONVERSE COUNTY
Docket No. 7271
In the Matter of the Estate of )
)
WILLIAM H. HAGEMAN )
)
Deceased. )
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR SUMMARY
DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION OF REAL PROPERTY
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a sworn application has been made for a decree in the Eighth Judicial District Court in and for Converse County, State of Wyoming establishing in Philip L. Hageman, Trustee of the William H. Hageman Trust dated April 28, 1995, the right and title to the decedent’s interests in all oil, gas, coal, fissionable materials and other minerals, whether herein enumerated or not, in the following lands located in Converse County, State of Wyoming, to-wit:
Township 33 North, Range 69 West, 6th P.M.
Section 15: NW/4, N/2SW/4
Any objection to the Application shall be filed before the expiration of the later of twenty (20) days after the mailing required by Wyo. Stat. § 2-1-205(d) or (30) days after the date of the first publication of this Notice. An untimely objection is barred. If no timely objection is filed, the Court shall enter a decree establishing the right and title to the aforementioned property located in Wyoming.
Philip L. Hageman, Trustee of the
William H. Hageman Trust
dated April 28, 1995, Applicant
Attorneys FOR APPLICANT
Thomas N. Long
Long Reimer Winegar LLP
P.O. Box 87
Cheyenne, WY 82003-0087
(307) 635-0710
Publish: September 1 & 8, 2021 4891
