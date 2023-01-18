NCSD#1-Public Notice...

PUBLIC NOTICE

Niobrara County School District #1

Board of Trustees

Notice for Accepting Auditing Bids

High School Fire Alarm Project

Notice is hereby given that on January 13, 2023 we will be accepting bids to audit the High School Fire Alarm Project. Niobrara County School District #1 has accepted the work for the above referenced project as complete according to the plans, specifications, and rules set forth in the contract between Niobrara County School District #1 Board of Trustees and Collins Communications. If you are interested in submitting a bid please submit by the 31st day of January 2023, to the Superintendent of Niobrara County School District #1 at the following address:

    Mr. George Mirich

    Niobrara County School District #1

    PO Box 629

    Lusk, WY  82225

    Niobrara County Board of Trustees

    /s/ Alexis Ashurst, Chairperson

    Cheryl Lund, Clerk

Publish: January 18 & 25, 2023    5737

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.