NCSD#1-Public Notice...
PUBLIC NOTICE
Niobrara County School District #1
Board of Trustees
Notice for Accepting Auditing Bids
High School Fire Alarm Project
Notice is hereby given that on January 13, 2023 we will be accepting bids to audit the High School Fire Alarm Project. Niobrara County School District #1 has accepted the work for the above referenced project as complete according to the plans, specifications, and rules set forth in the contract between Niobrara County School District #1 Board of Trustees and Collins Communications. If you are interested in submitting a bid please submit by the 31st day of January 2023, to the Superintendent of Niobrara County School District #1 at the following address:
Mr. George Mirich
Niobrara County School District #1
PO Box 629
Lusk, WY 82225
Niobrara County Board of Trustees
/s/ Alexis Ashurst, Chairperson
Cheryl Lund, Clerk
Publish: January 18 & 25, 2023 5737
