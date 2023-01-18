Probate No. 7467...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
) ss.
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF )Probate No. 7467
)
HELEN C. MANDAVILLE, )
AKA: HELEN COULTER MANDAVILLE )
)
Deceased. )
_____________________________________ ) )
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF )
)
JOHN J. MANDAVILLE, )
AKA: JOHN JOSEPH MANDAVILLE )
)
Deceased. )
_____________________________________ ) )
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF )
)
DOLORES H. DEMOULIN, )
AKA: DOLORES HELEN DEMOULIN )
)
Deceased. )
_____________________________________ )
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATES:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on the 28th day of December, 2022, Rocking WW Minerals I LLC, Applicant, filed in the above named court an Application for Decree of Distribution for the purpose of distributing an interest in the oil, gas and other minerals in and under the following described property by summary procedure:
Converse County, Wyoming
Township 37 North – Range 68 West, 6th P.M.
Section 31: Lots 3, 4, E½SW¼, W½SE¼, SW¼NE¼, SE¼NW¼
Persons objecting to said application shall notify the District Court by February 18, 2023. If the District Court does not receive written objection by such date, the Court will enter a Decree of Distribution.
DATED this 10th day of January, 2023.
LONABAUGH AND RIGGS, LLP
By: /s/ Paul D. Graslie
Paul D. Graslie, WSB No. 7-5988
Attorneys for Applicant
P.O. Drawer 5059
Sheridan, WY 82801
(307) 672-7444
Publish: January 18 & 25, 2023 5730
