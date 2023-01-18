CCSD#1-Receive Bids...
Notice is hereby given that Converse County School District #1 will receive bids for the Douglas Primary School Pavement Replacement Project.
The Owner intends to reconstruct parking facilities located on the campus of the Douglas Primary School. The project will include approximately 800 tons of asphalt pavement, 58 cubic yards of reclaimed asphalt surfacing, 217 cubic yards of concrete pavement, and associated appurtenances. The bidding documents are available on the QuestCDN website (www.questcdn.com) referencing Quest Number 8363403. Interested parties may view the Project Plans and Specifications at no cost on the QuestCDN website prior to deciding to become a plan holder. To be considered a plan holder for bids, a Contractor must register on the QuestCDN website and download the bidding documents at a non-refundable cost of $22. Bidding documents may be obtained on, or after, January 18, 2023.
Proposals Due: 2:00 PM February 7, 2023
Bid Opening: 2:00 PM February 7, 2023
Contract Award: (Board Meeting) February 14, 2023
Publish: January 18, 2023 5731
