Application for Tax Deed...
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED
Pursuant to Wyoming Statute § 39-13-108, notice is hereby given that an Application for Tax Deed will be made by Deniz A. Stark, the Applicant. The Applicant purchased the Real Property and a Certificate of Purchase to the Real Property on the 6th of August, 2018. The Real Property was taxed in the name of “Edward W. Onyon Notify: Chance LLC 412 N. Main St., Suite 100, Buffalo, WY 82834.” The legal description of the Real Property is as follows: NORTH HALF OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION THIRTY-FOUR AND THE SOUTH HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION TWENTY-SEVEN IN TOWNSHIP THIRTY-THREE NORTH OF RANGE SIXTY-EIGHT WEST OF THE SIXTH PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, CONVERSE COUNTY, WYOMING. The Real Property was taxed or assessed in the year 2017. The legal owner of the Real Property may redeem the Real Property after the date of sale but before a valid tax deed application has been filed and accepted by the County Treasurer. The application for tax deed will be made not more than five months after the first publication of this notice and not less than three months after the last publication of this notice. The publication dates are set for January 18, January 25, and February 1, 2023. There are no known amounts for special assessments for local or public improvements with respect to the property.
___________________________________
Michael R. Armstrong, WSB No. 7-5738
Peasley & Armstrong LLP
P.O. Box 703
Douglas, WY 82633
Attorney for Tax Deed Applicant
Publish: January 18, 25 & February 1, 2023 5732
