CCSD#1-Notice of Hearing...
NOTICE OF HEARING & MEETING
ON CONVERSE COUNTY
SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 1 BUDGET
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing on the proposed budget for Converse County School District No. 1 for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, with Trustee meeting to follow.
The proposed budgets are now being considered by the Board of Trustees of Converse County School District No. 1 and the budget hearing will be held at Douglas, Wyoming, on the 11th of July, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., at which time any and all persons interested may appear and be heard respecting such budget.
Board of Trustees of School District No. 1
Converse County, Wyoming
Attest: /s/
Chairman of Board of Trustees – Tom Holt
/s/
Clerk of School District – J.C. Forgey
July 5, 2023
Date
Douglas Budget
Newspaper where published
Appropriations:
General Fund $34,055,834
Special Revenue Fund(s) $ 4,900,000
Major Maintenance Fund $ 2,200,000
Capital Project funds(s) $ 8,700,000
Depreciation Reserve Fund $ 5,000,000
Food Service Fund $ 1,300,000
Trust funds(s) (Scholarship) $ 2,500
Pupil Activity Fund(s) $ 385,000
Health Benefits Fund $ 6,800,000
Recreation Center Agency Fund $ 150,000
Be it resolved that after deducting all available cash and estimated revenues, the following amounts must be raised through general taxation:
Estimated Tax Requirements:
General Fund $99,664,389
EWC BOCES Fund $ 1,725,849
Northeast/Northwest BOCES Fund $ 1,725,849
Recreation 1 Mill Fund $ 3,451,698
Publish: July 5, 2023 6049
