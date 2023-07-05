CCSD#1-Notice of Hearing...

NOTICE OF HEARING & MEETING

ON CONVERSE COUNTY

SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 1 BUDGET

    Notice is hereby given that a public hearing on the proposed budget for Converse County School District No. 1 for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, with Trustee meeting to follow.

    The proposed budgets are now being considered by the Board of Trustees of Converse County School District No. 1 and the budget hearing will be held at Douglas, Wyoming, on the 11th of July, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., at which time any and all persons interested may appear and be heard respecting such budget.

Board of Trustees of School District No. 1

Converse County, Wyoming

  Attest:        /s/                               

        Chairman of Board of Trustees – Tom Holt

        /s/                               

        Clerk of School District – J.C. Forgey

        July 5, 2023            

        Date

        Douglas Budget            

        Newspaper where published

Appropriations:

General Fund            $34,055,834

Special Revenue Fund(s)        $  4,900,000    

Major Maintenance Fund        $  2,200,000

Capital Project funds(s)        $  8,700,000

Depreciation Reserve Fund    $  5,000,000

Food Service Fund        $  1,300,000

Trust funds(s) (Scholarship)    $         2,500

Pupil Activity Fund(s)        $     385,000

Health Benefits Fund        $  6,800,000

Recreation Center Agency Fund    $     150,000

        

    Be it resolved that after deducting all available cash and estimated revenues, the following amounts must be raised through general taxation:

Estimated Tax Requirements:

General Fund            $99,664,389

EWC BOCES Fund        $  1,725,849

Northeast/Northwest BOCES Fund    $  1,725,849

Recreation 1 Mill Fund        $  3,451,698

Publish: July 5, 2023    6049

