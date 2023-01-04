Public Notice...
PUBLIC NOTICE
Pursuant to the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act and the Wyoming Public Service Commission’s (Commission) Procedural Rules, notice is hereby given of Rocky Mountain Power’s (RMP or the Company) Application to convert the primary fuel source from coal to natural gas for Units 1 and 2 of the Jim Bridger Power Plant located near Rock Springs in Sweetwater County, Wyoming.
1. RMP is a division of PacifiCorp, an Oregon corporation, engaged in the business of supplying electric utility service to customers throughout its six-state service territory, including Wyoming. RMP is a public utility, as defined by Wyoming Statute § 37-l-101(a)(vi)(C), subject to the Commission’s jurisdiction pursuant to Wyoming Statute § 37-2-112.
2. On December 9, 2022, RMP submitted its Application requesting the Commission’s approval of its proposed conversion of the fuel source used for Jim Bridger Units 1 and 2 from coal to natural gas pursuant to Commission Rule Chapter 3 Section 21(f). The Company’s proposed conversion of Jim Bridger Units 1 and 2 to natural gas includes: 1) construction of a new natural gas pipeline to and within the power plant’s property to allow for natural gas delivery; 2) construction of new gas line heaters and a new regulator station to control the pressure being introduced into the burners; 3) new natural gas burners and ignitors to allow for natural gas firing and electrical generation at an estimated 531-539 MW for each unit; 4) primary air fan duct modifications; and 5) distributed control systems modifications.
3. The Jim Bridger Power Plant consists of four generating units and is jointly owned by PacifiCorp and Idaho Power Company. PacifiCorp has two-thirds ownership and is the operator of the Jim Bridger facility. The Company states the total capital cost of the conversion of Jim Bridger Units 1 and 2 to natural gas is approximately $28 million including Idaho Power Company’s share. PacifiCorp’s total-Company share of the cost is approximately $18.7 million. The Company states its proposed fuel conversion process is expected to begin in November 2023 and currently includes plans to take Jim Bridger Units 1 and 2 offline concurrently at the end of December 2023 for conversion and then entered back in service in May 2024. The Company states that if converted to natural gas, both units would operate through 2034.
4. The Company states the proposed natural gas conversion of Jim Bridger Units 1 and 2 was identified in PacifiCorp’s 2021 Integrated Resource Plan as the least-cost, least-risk option for the Company and its customers. The Company also states the conversion has minimal cost, requires minimal construction and can allow the Company to continue providing electrical generation for its customers from this existing power plant for which it already has a CPCN while satisfying its emissions control obligations.
5. This is not a complete description of RMP’s Application. You may review the Application at RMP’s Wyoming offices and at the Commission’s office in Cheyenne, Wyoming, during business hours or online at: https://dms.wyo.gov/external/publicusers.aspx (enter Record No. 17212).
6. Anyone desiring to file a statement, intervention petition, protest or request for a public hearing in this matter must do so, in writing, on or before January 30, 2023. Petitions shall set forth the grounds of the proposed intervention or request for hearing as well as the position and the interest of the petitioner in this proceeding. Please mention Docket No. 20000-628-EA-22 in all correspondence with the Commission.
7. If you wish to participate in this matter and you require reasonable accommodation for a disability, please contact the Commission at (307) 777-7427, or write to the Commission at 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002, to make arrangements. Communications impaired persons may also contact the Commission by accessing Wyoming Relay at 711
Publish: January 4 & 11, 2023 5706
