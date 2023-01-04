Request for Proposal...

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP No. 0001-WYMD-2023)

The Wyoming Military Department, State Military Affairs Division will receive sealed proposals for Forage Utilization Leases in-hand delivered and placed in the proposal receptacle between 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM on Thursday the 9th day of February, 2023 at Camp Guernsey, General Instruction Building.  The proposals will be publicly opened at 3:15 PM.  Go from US Highway 26 south to the main entrance gate to the cantonment area on Portugee Phillips Road immediately west of the Guernsey Airport.  Photo identification must be presented at the main entrance gate to gain access for proposal submission.  Vehicles and individuals shall be subject to search.  No firearms are authorized.

All proposers that have pre-registered with the Wyoming Military Department will be sent the RFP documents by Email on January 4, 2023.

Proposer with the highest dollar per AUM proposal for each parcel of land will be offered a lease to graze cattle on that parcel.  If we are unable to reach agreement, the lease will be offered to the next highest AUM proposer, etc.  There are two parcels west of Guernsey and south of US Highway 26.  There are five parcels north of Guernsey Reservoir.

RFP documents may be obtained from:

Wyoming Military Department

State Military Affairs Division

5410 Bishop Boulevard

Cheyenne, Wyoming 82009

All RFP documents WILL ONLY be provided through Email.

Point of Contact is Liliana Hernandez by phone at (307) 777-8102,

Or by Email at liliana.hernandez1@wyo.gov.

Tours of the grazing areas will be offered on January 10, 14, 24, 28, 31, and February 4, 2023.

Proposers must provide their own four wheel drive transportation.  Be prepared for inclement weather.  Inclement weather may cause cancelation of tours for a specific day(s).  Additional tour dates will not be added if scheduled days are canceled.

Scheduling tours must be made in advance with:

Grazing Manager Mr. Wes Reyher

By phone at (307) 331-7815

Tours begin at Mr. Reyher’s office

69 South Wyoming Avenue

Guernsey, WY 82214

DATED THIS TWENTY-NINTH DAY OF DECEMBER, 2022.

WYOMING MILITARY DEPARTMENT

STATE MILITARY AFFAIRS DIVISION

DOUGLAS C. SHOPE

 Publish: January 4, 11, 18 & 25, 2023    5703

