Probate No. 7468...
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATES OF SARAH JANE MILLER AND MAX RICHARD MILLER:
On December 29, 2022, in the Eighth Judicial District Court for Converse County, Wyoming, Probate No. 7468, Application was made by Cheryl Gerard and Paul Miller, as Successor Co-Trustees of the Max R. Miller and Sarah J. Miller Revocable Trust dated June 12, 2014, for summary distribution of the above decedents’ rights and title and interest in the in those lands addressed as 175 W. Laramie St., Douglas, Converse County, WY 82633. A formal legal description of the property subject to these proceedings can be found with the Application filed with the District Court.
ANY OBJECTION to said Application shall be filed before the expiration of the later of 20 days after the mailing or 30 days after the date of the first publication of this Notice. Any untimely objection will be barred and, if no timely objection is filed, the Court shall enter a Decree establishing the right and title to the aforementioned property.
DATED: December 29, 2022
________________________________
Michael R. Armstrong, WSB No. 7-5738
Peasley & Armstrong LLP
119 S. 3rd Street
Douglas, WY 82633
Attorney for Applicant
Publish: January 4 & 11, 2023 5707
