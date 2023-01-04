Notice of Public Hearing...

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held at 5:00 PM, on January 11,2023 to obtain citizens’ comments on the proposed 2023 Budget for Capital Fund for Douglas Housing Authority.

Additional information will be available at the office of Douglas Housing Authority, 120 South 5th  Street, Douglas, WY  82633

Kathy Johnson

Executive Director

Douglas Housing Authority

Publish: January 4 & 11, 2023    5705

