Notice of Public Hearing...
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held at 5:00 PM, on January 11,2023 to obtain citizens’ comments on the proposed 2023 Budget for Capital Fund for Douglas Housing Authority.
Additional information will be available at the office of Douglas Housing Authority, 120 South 5th Street, Douglas, WY 82633
Kathy Johnson
Executive Director
Douglas Housing Authority
Publish: January 4 & 11, 2023 5705
