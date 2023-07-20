Probate No. 7526...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COUT
) ss.
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ) Probate No. 7526
)
WILLIAM C. PELTER, aka )
WILLIAM CURTIS PELTER, aka )
WILLIS CURTIS PELTER, Sr., aka )
WILLIS CURTIS PELTER, aka )
WILLIS C. PELTER, )
)
Deceased; )
)
and )
)
DOROTHY R. WALTERS, aka )
DOROTHY ROSE WALTERS, )
)
Deceased; )
)
and )
)
WILLIS CHARLES PELTER, aka )
WILLIS C. PELTER, )
)
Deceased; )
)
and )
)
GARNET E. PELTER, )
)
Deceased; )
)
and )
)
BEVERLY A. PENNE, aka )
BEVERLY PENNE, )
)
Deceased. )
__________________________________ )
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on July 6, 2023, Jeanne M. Haderlein, as Trustee of the Lawrence V. and Rosemary J. PELTER TRUST, established and dated the 12th day of March, 2007, filed in the above-named court an Application for Decree of Distribution for the purpose of distributing, by summary procedure, a mineral interest in the following-described lands located in Converse County, Wyoming:
Township 35 North, Range 71 West, 6th P.M.
Section 03: S½
Section 11: NE¼
Persons objecting to this Application shall immediately notify the District Court, but in no event less than thirty (30) days from the first date of publication.
DATED this 10th day of July 2023.
By: Alicia Kisling (W.S.B. #7-4540)
Trevor Thorvaldson (W.S.B. #8-6890)
Attorneys for Applicant
101 W. Brundage St.
Sheridan, WY 82801
(307) 673-3000
Publish: July 19 & 26, 2023 6069
