Public Notice...
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Wyoming Public Service Commission (Commission) approved, on an interim basis, the Application of Black Hills Wyoming Gas, LLC d/b/a Black Hills Energy (BHWG) to implement an increase of $0.0031 per therm in the Revenue Adjustment Mechanism (RAM) rate. The Commission’s approval of BHWG’s rate change is subject to notice, protest, intervention, refund, change, further investigation, opportunity for hearing and further order.
The RAM rate applies to BHWG’s approximately 133,834 residential, small, medium, and large general service customers throughout its Wyoming service territory, including those areas where the Choice Gas program is in effect. The proposed RAM rate results in an increase of approximately $0.08 per month (0.2%) for a typical residential customer using 26 therms per month during the rate-effective period of June 1, 2023, through November 30, 2023.
BHWG’s Application is available at the Commission, or online at https://dms.wyo.gov/external/publicusers.aspx (Enter Record No. 17297).
Anyone desiring to file a statement, intervention petition, protest or request for a hearing must file with the Commission in writing on or before August 7, 2023. A proposed intervention or request for hearing must set forth its grounds and the position and interest of the petitioner in this proceeding. Please mention Docket No. 30026-77-GM-23.
If you wish to participate in this matter and you require reasonable accommodation for a disability, please contact the Commission at (307) 777-7427 or 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002. Communications impaired persons may contact the Commission by accessing Wyoming Relay at 711.
Dated: July 10, 2023.
Publish: July 19 & 26, 2023 6067
