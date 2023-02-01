Notice of Intent...
NOTICE OF INTENT
TO SUBDIVIDE LAND
IN CONVERSE COUNTY, WYOMING
Pursuant to the provisions of the Wyoming Real Estate Subdivision Act, Statutes 18-5-301 through 18-5-315 Session laws of 1975 as amended, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Matt Silzell (owner) intends to apply for a Minor Subdivision Permit from the Converse County Board of Commissioners to subdivide lands in Converse County, Wyoming to be called Silzell Minor Subdivision.
These lands are comprised of 10.00 acres located in the Northeast Quarter of Section 3, Township 31 North, Range 71 West. These lands are currently addressed as 403A Irvine Road, Douglas, Wyoming. The property is being subdivided to create 2 parcels of land, both being commercial lots.
DATED this 23rd Day of January 2023
Publish: February 1 & 8, 2023 5747
