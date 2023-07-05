Notice of Public Hearing...
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE is hereby given that the following public hearing will be held on July 18th, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the Converse County Commissioners’ Chambers, Converse County Courthouse, 107 N. 5th Street, Douglas, Wyoming to obtain citizens’ comments on the following proposed subdivision.
The intent is to vacate portions of Lots 58 and 59 of Rolling Hills No. 1 Subdivision and replat same into Rolling Hills No. 1 Subdivision Lots 93 and 94, located in the SE1/4NW1/4 and SW1/4NE1/4 of Section 4, Township 34 North, Range 75 West of the 6th Principal Meridian, Converse County, Wyoming, addressed as 4 Cooper Road.
Additional information may be obtained at the Converse County Special Projects Office, Converse County Courthouse, 107 N. 5th Street, Suite B-6, Douglas, Wyoming.
/s/ Tory Walsh, Special Projects Coordinator
Publish: July 5, 2023 6037
